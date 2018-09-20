Marvel

Marvel has been dominating the news this week with a variety of new shows. First, there was the Captain Marvel trailer and its shocking granny-punch (plus cat butt poster news). Then, they announced they were resurrecting Loki for a miniseries.

Then Infinity War directors the Russo brothers forced their fans into the online equivalent of one of those video scavenger hunt things you see in bars. And now Deadline has reported that they’re finally making an all-female superhero project.

Marvel fans have long clamored for more female-centric product, as have its actresses. Tessa Thompson, who debuted Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, expressed excitement in an all-star female gathering, featuring fellow MCU women like Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, the Wasp, and the many, many female heroes of Black Panther. And don’t forget Cobie Smulder’s Agent Maria Hill!