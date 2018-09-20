Marvel Is Making A Female Superhero Show For ABC From The Writer Of ‘Wonder Woman’

#Wonder Woman #Marvel
09.19.18 2 hours ago

Marvel

Marvel has been dominating the news this week with a variety of new shows. First, there was the Captain Marvel trailer and its shocking granny-punch (plus cat butt poster news). Then, they announced they were resurrecting Loki for a miniseries.

Then Infinity War directors the Russo brothers forced their fans into the online equivalent of one of those video scavenger hunt things you see in bars. And now Deadline has reported that they’re finally making an all-female superhero project.

Marvel fans have long clamored for more female-centric product, as have its actresses. Tessa Thompson, who debuted Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, expressed excitement in an all-star female gathering, featuring fellow MCU women like Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, the Wasp, and the many, many female heroes of Black Panther. And don’t forget Cobie Smulder’s Agent Maria Hill!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#Marvel
TAGSABCMarvelWonder Woman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP