Marvel kicks off ‘Infinity’ with special variant cover

(CBR) Got a lovely present from the folks at Marvel today – this special variant of “Infinity” #1 featuring a cover by Adam Kubert, signed by we THINK Hickman (can anyone tell based on the photo).
It also includes this little pitch by series editor Tom Brevoort, which we thought we”d share with you all (transcript below). Enjoy!
I could sing you the song and dance, but you”ve heard it all before, right? You know how it goes. So let me stick to the facts.
INFINITY is the first crescendo to the uber-story that Jonathan Hickman has been fashioning since the beginning of the MARVEL NOW! AVENGERS and NEW AVENGERS titles. Everything has been building to this!
INFINITY crosses the length and breadth of the Marvel Universe to unite characters from all spheres of operation against not one but two mighty threats! This is the Marvel Universe unified as never before!
INFINITY heralds the return of the Mad Titan, Thanos, to center stage after a long absence (not to mention a much-talked-about end-of-movie teaser.)
INFINITY alters the landscape of the Marvel Universe meaningfully, and sets up the storytelling cycle that will carry us through 2014 and beyond!
INFINITY is illustrated by three of the finest artists in the field, Jim Cheung, Jerome Opena and Dustin Weaver. All three are motivated by intense competition with the others – none of these guys wants to be the third-best artist on the project, and it shows on every page they”ve drawn!
Thanks for all you”ve done to make MARVEL NOW! the great success that it”s been! Here”s the first big payoff, both figuratively and literally! Welcome to INFINITY!
Tom Brevoort
SVP – Executive Editor
Editor – Infinity
