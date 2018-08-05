Fox

Fans of both fourth-wall-breaking superheroes and pansexual smugglers were excited to learn that Atlanta creator Donald Glover (along with his brother Stephen) was in charge of an animated Deadpool series for FXX. “With the success of Legion,” FX’s co-president of original programming Nick Grad said at the time, “we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking, and entirely original.” Yeah, about that…

Glover and FX split from the project due to “creative differences” with Marvel TV (scripts were eventually “leaked”), a decision that FX CEO John Landgraf pins on the superhero factory. When asked if there’s any chance of reviving the series, he responded, “No. I think that Marvel will revive it, because they have the rights. They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically. They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen wrote.”

Landgraf continued, “We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show.”

We’ll never get the apparently-real Taylor Swift episode, but the world will not lack for Deadpool: an X-Force movie is currently in production.

(Via Variety)