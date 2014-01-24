Marvel moves ‘Ant-Man’ to fill ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ void in July 2015

(CBR) It looks like fans will have the chance to experience Edgar Wright’s first Marvel Studios film a little ahead of schedule — Marvel.com reports that the anticipated 2015 movie has been moved up two weeks from its original release date to July 17. “Ant-Man” will now occupy the original release date of Warner Bros. “Man of Steel” sequel before its recent rescheduling to 2016

“Ant-Man” stepping in to the “Man of Steel” sequel’s original release date is unlikely to be a coincidence. With no announced comic book film competition for July, Marvel moving “Ant-Man” up to fill the void is a smart move that has the potential to increase revenue and awareness with the added bonus of more time in theaters during the coveted summer season.