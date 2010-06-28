Marvel puts Jeph Loeb in charge of new TV division

Marvel Entertainment is launching a new television division with Jeph Loeb heading up the enterprise.

The company announced on Monday (June 28) that Loeb’s new title will be Executive Vice President, Head of Television, reporting Dan Buckley, Publisher & President of the Print, Animation & Digital Divisions, Marvel Worldwide, Inc.

Loeb will be entrusted with helping to translate Marvel’s characters to the small screen in both animated and live-action incarnations.

“It’s with tremendous pride that I announce the creation of our Marvel Television division and the appointment of Jeph Loeb as Executive Vice President. His work in the comic book field is in a class of its own, showing his passion and talent for bringing Marvel’s finest characters to life in an innovative manner,” states Alan Fine, Executive Vice President, Office of the President and Chairman of Marvel Studios’ Creative Committee. “Jeph’s work on multiple award-winning television series and popular films has shown fans worldwide his ability to deliver thrilling entertainment in a number of media. With Jeph as our EVP, fans will experience the highest quality and most exciting television projects featuring their favorite Marvel characters.”

Loeb has written for a wide variety of Marvel favorites on the comic side, including Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Man and X-Men. Working outside of the Marvel family, Loeb may have earned his most acclaim for DC, including the “The Long Halloween” run of Batman. A multiple Eisner winner, Loeb’s small screen credits include “Smallville” and “Heroes,” though his run on the latter show only darkened what was already a decidedly mixed reputation in comic fan communities.

“I couldn’t be happier to accept this new position at Marvel Entertainment, working with both Dan and Alan to deliver exciting, cutting edge television projects,” states Loeb. “Marvel continues to break new ground in storytelling in both their comic book and film ventures, so, along with everyone here, I’m excited to bring the same brand of excitement into homes across the globe.”

The Marvel announcement mentioned no specific properties that the company hopes to fast-track into small screen development.