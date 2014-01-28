Marvel releases digital comic prequel to ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

(CBR) Official Press Release

Available today, journey into the world of the upcoming summer blockbuster Captain America: The Winter Solider with an all-new Infinite Comic prelude from legendary writer Peter David (All-New X-Factor, The Incredible Hulk) and rising star artist Rock-He Kim (X-Force, Infinity: Against the Tide)!

Set between the events of Marvel”s The Avengers and the upcoming Marvel”s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this new Infinite Comic takes you into the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new adventure setting the stage for one of the biggest films of the year!

In downtown Chicago, a dangerous weapon called The Zodiac has fallen into enemy hands. Now, it”s up to Captain America, along with guest stars Black Widow and Brock Rumlow, to race against time to stop a mysterious terrorist group before it”s too late. All leading up to an action packed confrontation atop Chicago”s tallest skyscraper! But is there more here than meets the eye? What secrets is S.H.I.E.L.D. keeping? Are there enemies on both sides?

“If you”re a Captain America fan, this all-new adventure is rare sneak peek into the movie we still have to wait over two months for,” said editor Bill Rosemann. “First, you get to see Cap rock his new stealth suit. Also, you”ll see one of his first missions working side-by-side not only with his Avengers teammate Black Widow, but also with Brock Rumlow, whose name should ring some bells. Plus, you get sweet Rock-He Kim artwork in our interactive Infinite Comic format, which is especially suited for the Marvel Cinematic experience. Oh, and how cool is it that it”s all written by fan fave scribe Peter David?”

Brought to stunning life using innovative Infinite Comics storytelling, Captain America: The Winter Soldier Prelude Infinite Comic brings a new universe of excitement to comics never thought possible! Don”t miss the latest adventure of the Sentinel of Liberty no Marvel fan can miss! Available today through the Marvel Comics App and the Marvel Digital Comics Storefront!

The future of digital comics is here! Take the next step in your Marvel experience with Captain America: The Winter Soldier Prelude Infinite Comic today!