Marvel reveals Chadwick Boseman as ‘Black Panther’

Marvel has found its Black Panther.

At a special press event today, the studio gave fans the most concrete information yet about the rumored “Black Panther” film.

“The Avengers” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans revealed that Panther will be played by “Get On Up” star Chadwick Boseman. They also confirmed November 3, 2017 as the release date for the film.

At a press conference after the event, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige also revealed that audiences will first meet Black Panther in 2016's “Captain America: Civil War,” adding that he would be an integral part of the film and no mere cameo.

Boseman was among several names rumored to be circling the project, but this is the first confirmation of the casting.

He recently starred as James Brown in “Get On Up,” and previously played Jackie Robinson in “42.”

Here's the official logo for the film:

“Black Panther” will pounce into theaters on November 3, 2017.

What do you think of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther?