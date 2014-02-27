Marvel special will tease ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ in March on ABC

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” won't be in theaters for another two years, but Marvel wants to start teasing fans now.

The studio will be pulling back the curtain on its thriving cinematic and televisual universe — including the Joss Whedon-directed “Ultron” — in the upcoming ABC special “Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe.”

Set to premiere on Tuesday, March 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET, “Assembling” will feature interviews with Marvel Studios brass, celebrity fans, and filmmakers as they explore Marvel's recent legacy and upcoming output, beginning with 2008's “Iron Man” and going through the ongoing “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and upcoming films “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Age of Ultron.”

You can expect to see exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from all of the Marvel films, the Marvel One-Shots and “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” plus get sneak peeks of “Winter Solider,” “Guardians,” and 2015's “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will re-assemble the all-star team of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Clark Gregg and Mark Ruffalo. It opens May 1, 2015.

“Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe” airs March 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.