Marvel Studios has scripts for ‘Ms. Marvel’ and a new ‘Blade’ movie

With the mammoth box office opening of “Iron Man 3” last weekend, Marvel’s Phase 2 is now in full swing and the studio is already looking at possibilities for Phase 3. According to the Hollywood Reporter, scripts for a new “Blade” movie as well as a “Ms. Marvel” film already exist.
We have previously seen the character Blade (real name Eric Brooks) on the big screen with Wesley Snipes playing the vampire hunter three times from 1998 to 2004. A television series lasted one season and starred Kirk ‘Sticky Fingaz’ Jones in the title role. Ms. Marvel, whose alter ego is Carol Danvers (and who currently holds the name Captain Marvel in the comics), is an older character than Blade and has yet to be seen on the big screen. Her comic book storylines have featured both the X-Men and Avengers.
Marvel’s Phase 1 was a big success, and the strong opening of “Iron Man 3” has certainly set the studio on the right track for Phase 2. Exactly what will come of any scripts currently in the works for Blade and Ms. Marvel projects remains to be seen, but it is further proof that Marvel is looking to continually expand their filmic universe and build upon the successes they have so far achieved.
Wasn’t there a rumor that Ms Marvel will be in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie? Will be a great way to introduce her.
I’d love to see a Ms. Marvel movie. If they did Blade, cool, but I’m not chomping at the bit. We already got a pretty damn cool one from del Toro.
What’s the exact breakdown of phase 2 of phase 3 films? Correct me if I’m wrong on the below:
Phase 2 – Iron Man 3 (2013), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers 2 (2015) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)
Phase 3 – Ant-Man (2015), Dr. Strange (???)
Is that it for confirmed films?
Dwayne Johnson as “Blade” would be outrageous!
Mario
I would love to see a blade 4 but just a solo act no sidekicks inless for his mentor . And snipes is the only way to go . Only other person I can think of is Michael jai white but no were near the original snipes but would love to see them go at it one on one ..Fight scene crazy! Blade 4 do it !!
