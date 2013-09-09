Marvel teases post-‘Infinity’ story arc with ‘Inhumanity’ #1 cover

09.09.13
(CBR) A week of teaser images from Marvel Comics — asking vague questions like “Are we…?” and “Is she…?” — has culminated in the reveal of the “Inhumanity” #1 cover by Olivier Coipel, promoting Marvel’s post-“Infinity” status quo.
The only text accompanying the image reads: “They walk among us. All will be revealed, September 18th!” Given that Sept. 18 is a Wednesday — and thus new comic book day — that could point to “Inhumanity”-related revelations in a Marvel comic out that week, potentially “Infinity” #3.
It’s also possible that Marvel plans on revealing more “Inhumanity” details on that date. “Inhumanity” starts in December, and Marvel’s solicitations for that month will be released in mid-September.
“Inhumanity” was announced by Marvel in July as a major event spinning out of “Infinity.” The story sees millions of Inhuman descendants finding their dormant abilities activated following release of the Terrigen Mists.
At the center of “Inhumanity” is “Inhuman,” a new ongoing series from “Hawkeye” writer Matt Fraction and recent “Savage Wolverine” artist Joe Madureira.
“Our focus characters are drawn into the palace intrigue of this shattered Inhumans Royal family,” Fraction told Entertainment Weekly in July. “It becomes a superhero story and a mythical story, all revolving around turning the world into a world full of superheroes.”

TAGSInhumaninhumanityinhumansjoe madureiraMarvel ComicsMATT FRACTIONolivier coipel

