Marvel Studios/Disney

At the D23 expo, the Disney+ presentation dropped an unearthly amount of game-changing information on Disney fans — like new Marvel shows and The Mandalorian trailer — but there was some especially good news for those who adore the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The What If…? TV show, which is the first MCU animated series, will put a new spin on preexisting MCU movies within 23 different episodes. That general premise was known already, but we got a glimpse of some of the details while attending the Disney+ presentation.

Importantly, well-known names of the MCU cast will be lending their voices to the show. However, among all of the names that have been confirmed (see the list below), the attending and presenting Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige did not say that Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. would be hopping onboard to voice their iconic characters.

Where Evans would have largely come into play, of course, is an episode that’s featured heavily within the footage shown at D23. The episode follows the compelling premise that an outside force intervened and prevented Steve Rogers from receiving the super serum. And that leads to Agent Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell) subsequently becoming Captain Carter. Those seconds of the footage caused the audience to roar, which was followed by Hayley Atwell’s presence onstage.

Elsewhere, we see a scene where Bucky Barnes may not have fallen off that fateful train (to the place where he was scooped up and transformed into the Winter Soldier) or he’s fighting on a different train. Then we see, interspersed in the footage that played onscreen, a Zombie Captain America, and — somehow — T’Challa materializes elsewhere as Star Lord. Throughout all of this, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) looks on at all these events, in which time is not linear, so guess what? There’s probably gonna be more time travel. In other words, anything can happen in What If…?

Here’s the list of confirmed MCU actors lending their voices:

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger;

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes;

Josh Brolin as Thanos;

Tom Hiddleston as Loki;

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury;

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster;

Taika Waititi as Korg;

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster;

Michael Rooker as Yondu;

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk;

Chris Hemsworth as Thor;

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther;

Karen Gillan as Nebula;

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye,

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man;

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym;

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan;

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark;

Sean Gunn as Kraglin;

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola;

Djimon Hounsou as Korath.