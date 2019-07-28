20th Century Fox

At the very end of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, he teased fans about the return of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men to the company’s massive cinematic universe. Of course, he was only teasing, as the studio head only discussed the MCU’s “Phase Four” plans and briefly introduced Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot before signing off. But that doesn’t matter, because ever since Disney’s buyout of 20th Century Fox came to a close, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of yet another new X-Men franchise.

As Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explained to Collider while at Comic-Con, however, they would prefer to see Marvel not move so fast with its new (re-)acquisitions. As reported by Comic Book, the pair were discussing what they would like to see the studio do in the future. “A good Surfer movie would be great,” McFeely said of a potential Silver Surfer film. Markus added, “Yeah, that would be if you could take it full-on cosmic.” But this quickly dovetailed into a discussion of the X-Men and their cautions:

“That would be my first blush,” McFeely said, “because I think X-Men should rest a second. I could be wrong, but I think they should rest. But Surfer could use a really good standalone.”

Whether or not Feige and company will adopt a similar approach to incorporating the X-Men (let alone the Fantastic Four, Surfer and other ex-Fox properties) into the MCU remains to be seen. Even so, judging by the poor box office earned by Dark Phoenix and the fact that a new X-Men movie has debuted in theaters practically every few years since the first film in 2000, letting Charles Xavier’s students and Magneto’s followers take a breather would probably be a very good idea.

