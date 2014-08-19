‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ adds Adrianne Palicki as Mockingbird

08.19.14 4 years ago

Although playing Wonder Woman didn't work out for “Friday Night Lights” vet Adrianne Palicki, she'll get her chance to play a different comic book heroine in the upcoming second season of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Palicki has signed on for a guest appearance on the ABC series as top spy Bobbi Morse, also known as Mockingbird, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So far, Palicki is only set to appear in episode 5, but she may be retuning in future installments. 

Marvel Comics fans know that Mockingbird and Hawkeye were married, so could a cameo from Jeremy Renner (who played Hawkeye in “The Avengers”) be in the cards?

“S.H.I.E.L.D.” co-star Patton Oswalt teased the addition of Morse at the San Diego Comic-Con last month. Watch below:

Palicki has some previous experience with superheroes; she played Wonder Woman in a 2011 pilot produced by David E. Kelley, and appeared in the 2006 WB pilot for “Aquaman.” She also played Lady Jaye in 2013's “G.I. Joe: Retaliation.”

Other guest stars slated for the upcoming season of “S.H.I.E.L.D.” include Kyle MacLachlan, Lucy Lawless and Reed Diamond.

Season 2 of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres September 23 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

