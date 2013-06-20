‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and ‘Wonderland’ confirmed for Comic-Con

ABC has announced its plans for Comic-Con 2013 and you’ll be shocked to discover that one of the network’s centerpiece presentations involves a little show based on a comic, spun out from a massive feature franchise and directed by Joss Whedon.

Shocked!

Yes, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will be at Comic-Con this July, not that you ever had any doubts.

ABC confirms that the “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” panel will be on Friday, July 19 and that the panel will feature Joss Whedon, as well as Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb, who also serves as executive producer on the show. ABC promises that the highly anticipated Tuesday drama will be spotlighted at the Marvel Entertainment booth on the Convention Center floor and that there will be “special surprises” throughout the weekend.

While fans assumed “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” would be at Comic-Con, the big question was whether or not the entire pilot, which hasn’t even been sent to critics, would be screened.

Sorry, folks. HitFix reached out to ABC to confirm or deny the screening of a full pilot and multiple sources very politely declined to give any sort of definitive answer.

ABC will also have “Once Upon a Time” and Thursday spinoff “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” at Comic-Con with panels on Saturday, July 20. The network promises Once-branded pedicabs throughout San Diego, as well as various special events at ABC’s Convention Center booth.