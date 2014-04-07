‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ experiences some ‘Winter Soldier’ turbulance

(CBR) Note: This article contains SPOILERS for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

If you haven't seen “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” yet, you may want to save this Tuesday's episode of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” until after you do.

The events of the latest Marvel Studios film will resonate on the small screen in this Tuesday's episode of the ABC show.

The blockbuster film, which has brought in $96.2 million domestically at the weekend box office, reveals that S.H.I.E.L.D. has been infiltrated by HYDRA. Captain America, Nick Fury, Black Widow and others work to not only stop the parasitic HYDRA, but end up dissolving S.H.I.E.L.D. as well.

So what does that mean for Agent Coulson and his team of S.H.I.E.L.D. operatives? Courtesy of USA Today, here's a promotional clip for Tuesday's episode: Coulson's team will go from being part of a worldwide organization to being “a ragtag bunch scraping things together,” executive producer Jed Whedon told USA Today.

The article also says that many of the threats that have been revealed on the show thus far will tie back to HYDRA, something they couldn't do before “The Winter Soldier” hit theaters for fear of spoiling it. They also tease a major betrayal, and that “what's left of Coulson's team is forced to deal on their own with the dismantling of their whole world as well as the new HYDRA threat.”

ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs on Tueday at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.