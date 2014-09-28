‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ premiere, ‘New Girl’ get Tuesday Live+3 Bumps

The early Live+3 DVR numbers for Tuesday, September 23 are largely about ameliorating the Live+SD numbers for a couple shows that looked like minor disappointments and being reminded that when it comes to DVR numbers, the rich often get richer.

When it comes to the rich getting richer, the premiere of “NCIS” added nearly 3.3 million viewers and went from 18.23 million in Live+Same Day to 21.52 million in Live+3 Day, also picking up a full ratings point among adults 18-49 to end up with a 3.9 rating in the key demographic.

Also growing from an already high position was the series launch of “NCIS: New Orleans,” which added 2.82 million viewers to reach 20.05 million in Live+3. The 18-49 DVR growth for “NCIS: New Orleans” was an unremarkable 28 percent, but that just meant it ended up with a 3.2 rating in the key demo, as well as a 4.7 rating in CBS' coveted 25-54 demo.

But we already knew “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans” were hits as of Tuesday's Live+SDs. Which Tuesday underperformers got Live+3 bumps? Click through for the details…

*** We'll stick with CBS to start with. “Person of Interest” did a less-than-impressive 10.58 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 in Tuesday Live+Same Day numbers. Well, “Person of Interest” had Tuesday's largest Live+3 bump overall with 3.46 million added viewers, bringing its total to 14.04 million, while also growing a better-than-CBS-average 47 percent in the 18-49 demo to hit a 2.5 rating in Live+3.

*** Percentage-wise, Tuesday's biggest Live+3 gainer in the key demo was FOX's “New Girl,” which rose 54 percent, adding 0.7 to a weak Live+SD 1.3 key demo rating, to reach a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo through L+3. “The Mindy Project” rose 50 percent to a 1.5 key demo rating in Live+3 and “Utopia” also rose a better-than-reality-average 50 percent, though that only brought it to a 1.2 key rating for the night, still pretty unimpressive, but at least improved.

*** ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was up 52 percent among adults 18-49 and got the biggest volume bump in the key demo, rising 1.1 to a 3.2 Live+3 rating among adults 18-49. Because you're good at math, you'll realize that ties “S.H.I.E.L.D.” with “NCIS: NOLA” in the key demo for the hour, though both shows finished far below NBC's “The Voice.” “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was also able to gain a solid 48 percent overall, going from 6 million viewers to 8.9 million in Live_3. ABC boasts that the DVR lift for “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was higher than the DVR lift for last year's premiere, which is a hilariously absurd comparison given how much better “S.H.I.E.L.D.” performed in last September's launch.

*** Speaking of things that did well for ABC, “Forever” added 41 percent overall to hit 9.7 million viewers and grew 39 percent among adults 18-49 to hit a 2.5 rating in the key demo Live+3. As I keep saying, given ABC's epic recent struggles in this time period — “Lucky 7,” “Killer Women” and “Mind Games” *combined* to air 13 episodes in the slot — “Forever” counts as an early win. Barring a Week 2 drop-off-a-cliff, I'd expect ABC to give this one time to find its legs.

*** Finally, NBC's “Chicago Fire” added 3.53 million viewers to hit 12.1 million for its premiere in Live+3, a new high for the series. “Chicago Fire” also grew 35 percent in the 18-49 demo to do a 3.5 rating for Live+3, a full 1.0 above “Forever” and “Person of Interest.”

Any numbers here jump out at you?