Marvel’s Doctor Strange’ will be directed by ‘Sinister’s’ Scott Derrickson

Marvel may still be in the midst of finding an “Ant-Man” director, but it seems they found someone to steer “Doctor Strange” to the big screen.

The studio has reportedly tapped Scott Derrickson (“Sinister,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still”) to bring the mystical “Sorcerer Supreme” to the big screen, according to Variety. The director was previously rumored to be one of the names in the running for the gig, along with Jonathan Levine (“Warm Bodies,” “50/50”).

Marvel is currently working on conjuring up a “Strange” leading man, but news should be coming soon. Johnny Depp has been rumored to be discussing the role with Marvel, with Jared Leto being mentioned as a possibility today by Badass Digest. Nothing is confirmed, however.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Stephen Strange first appeared in 1963 as a magic-powered hero who represents the more supernatural side of the Marvel universe and has been affiliated with the Defenders, and more recently, the New Avengers.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character was referenced in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” dialogue.

Marvel recently experienced a director shake-up when Edgar Wright exited “Ant-Man” after years of development. They'll likely be announcing a replacement soon. Meanwhile, Drew Goddard also recently stepped down from the showrunner position on NetFlix's upcoming “Dardevil” series.

Derrickson's “Deliver Us From Evil,” starring Eric Bana, Edgar Ramirez and Olivia Munn, hits theaters in July. He's also set to direct the horror film “Two Eyes Staring,” starring Charlize Theron.

Do you think Scott Derrickson is a good choice to direct “Doctor Strange”?