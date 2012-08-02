Marvel revamping ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ script with new writer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a little face-lift.
Three-time “Black List” scribe Chris McCoy – a writer with no produced credits who’s nevertheless been on Hollywood’s radar for several years now – has been hired to rewrite the screenplay for the superhero film, which was recently announced as the company’s upcoming “mystery title” at Comic-Con 2012. McCoy will rewrite the previous draft penned by similarly up-and-coming screenwriter Nicole Perlman.
The story was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.
The forthcoming adaptation of the Marvel comic-book series is expected to feature the characters Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, likely, uber-powerful supervillain Thanos (as teased in the closing credits of this summer’s “The Avengers”).
“Guardians of the Galaxy” has been slated for release on August 1, 2014.
Are you excited for the “Guardians” film, Marvel fans? Sound off in the comments!
One of the biggest problems with the Hollywood system- they have a release date and not yet a script.
Will Adam Warlock make an appearance? He was a member of the Guardians, was Thanos’ nemesis during the cosmic cube and Infinity Gauntlet storylines, and was responsible for defeating him each time. The gauntlet and cube have already made appearances in the Marvel film continuity, it makes so much sense to have him lead the charge in Avengers 2! I’m predicting that the Guardians movie ends with Thanos getting the gauntlet, and closing out with a view of Warlock’s cocoon, saying he is the universe’s only hope