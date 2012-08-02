Marvel revamping ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ script with new writer

#Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
08.02.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a little face-lift.

Three-time “Black List” scribe Chris McCoy – a writer with no produced credits who’s nevertheless been on Hollywood’s radar for several years now – has been hired to rewrite the screenplay for the superhero film, which was recently announced as the company’s upcoming “mystery title” at Comic-Con 2012.  McCoy will rewrite the previous draft penned by similarly up-and-coming screenwriter Nicole Perlman.

The story was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

The forthcoming adaptation of the Marvel comic-book series is expected to feature the characters Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, likely, uber-powerful supervillain Thanos (as teased in the closing credits of this summer’s “The Avengers”).

“Guardians of the Galaxy” has been slated for release on August 1, 2014.

Are you excited for the “Guardians” film, Marvel fans? Sound off in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSCHRIS MCCOYGuardians of the GalaxyMarvelNICOLE PERLMAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP