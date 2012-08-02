Marvel revamping ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ script with new writer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are getting a little face-lift.

Three-time “Black List” scribe Chris McCoy – a writer with no produced credits who’s nevertheless been on Hollywood’s radar for several years now – has been hired to rewrite the screenplay for the superhero film, which was recently announced as the company’s upcoming “mystery title” at Comic-Con 2012. McCoy will rewrite the previous draft penned by similarly up-and-coming screenwriter Nicole Perlman.

The story was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

The forthcoming adaptation of the Marvel comic-book series is expected to feature the characters Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, likely, uber-powerful supervillain Thanos (as teased in the closing credits of this summer’s “The Avengers”).

“Guardians of the Galaxy” has been slated for release on August 1, 2014.

