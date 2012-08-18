Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ may have found a director

Marvel is getting serious about “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

First, they brought on a new writer to revamp the script, and now the studio has narrowed down the potential directors list to one prime candidate: James Gunn.

After a lengthy search that reportedly included Peyton Reed (“Bring It On”) and Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (“Half Nelson”), Marvel is in negotiations with the Gunn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gunn is mostly know for writing and directing low budget gene fare like “Slither” with Nathan Fillion and 2010’s vigilante-themed “Super,” with Rainn Wilson and Ellen Page. He’s never done anything the size of “Guardians,” and would continue the studio’s history of picking non-traditional names like Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”), Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”) and Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World”).

As a writer, Gunn penned the “Dawn of the Dead” remake and the superhero spoof “The Specials.”

“Guardians” is part of Marvel’s post-“Avengers” Phase 2, which will also include “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: Winter Solider.” They will lead, in 2015, to “The Avengers 2,” which will be directed by Joss Whedon.

The space film is expected to include heroes Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, in the villain role, the intergalactic baddie Thanos, who was glimpsed a the end of “The Avengers..

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is scheduled for release August 1, 2014.

Do you think Gunn is a good choice?