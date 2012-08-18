Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ may have found a director

Marvel is getting serious about “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
First, they brought on a new writer to revamp the script, and now the studio has narrowed down the potential directors list to one prime candidate: James Gunn.
After a lengthy search that reportedly included Peyton Reed (“Bring It On”) and Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden (“Half Nelson”), Marvel is in negotiations with the Gunn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Gunn is mostly know for writing and directing low budget gene fare like “Slither” with Nathan Fillion and 2010’s vigilante-themed “Super,” with Rainn Wilson and Ellen Page. He’s never done anything the size of “Guardians,” and would continue the studio’s history of picking non-traditional names like Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”), Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”) and Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark World”).
As a writer, Gunn penned the “Dawn of the Dead” remake and the superhero spoof “The Specials.”
“Guardians” is part of Marvel’s post-“Avengers” Phase 2, which will also include “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: Winter Solider.” They will lead, in 2015, to “The Avengers 2,” which will be directed by Joss Whedon.
The space film is expected to include heroes Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and, in the villain role, the intergalactic baddie Thanos, who was glimpsed a the end of “The Avengers..
“Guardians of the Galaxy” is scheduled for release August 1, 2014.
Do you think Gunn is a good choice?
I think this movie needs a more experienced director…
He has more film directing credits than Whedon did before the avengers :P
Slither and super to his credits…are they joking This sounds like something Guiermo del toro should tackle
Like slither, love Super. I don’t have much doubt that he can do it if the subject matter actually appeals to him and they have a good script.
As inspired a pick as Whedon? I’m not sure, but personally, I think this sounds great. I am so onboard.
Sorry but a movie with a waking talking raccoon is absurd even for comic books and they plan on incorporating this into the Avengers cinematic universe? This is such a dumb idea.
If you ask me, it’s not much more absurd than a guy who turns into a green monster when he gets angry.
touche mr werewolf
I dislike that Marvel is swapping directors midfranchise with the other movies, but I can’t complain about their picks. They definitely go for quality, even if they don’t want to pay what the directors deserve.
Joss Whedon gave James Gunn his first job when he moved to LA.
James Gunn got his first job in LA from Joss Whedon. Also Joss Whedon has a bad habit of having ALL of is shows he’s created cancelled and he did great on the Avengers.