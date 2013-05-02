Marvel’s Kevin Feige talks ‘grittier’ ‘Thor: The Dark World’ and updates ‘Ant-Man’

Looks like the Marvel universe will be getting a little more rugged thanks to director Alan Taylor’s “Thor: The Dark World.”

“Alan is bringing a grittier, more visceral, more textured patina to the designs of the worlds, and to Asgard in particular,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an interview with EW. “It”s less to chase either ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Lord of the Rings’ — because you”re not going to catch up. But part of the fun of Thor over the other characters is he doesn”t have to stay on Earth. We visit a few of the other realms in this new movie.”

Feige’s comments were included in EW’s Marvel Phase Two roundup published earlier today, which also featured a bit of news on director Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man,” technically a Phase Three project that the studio head claims is currently heading for a rewrite.

“Frankly, now we have to re-write it to put it a little bit more into the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] because it was written before it existed,” said Feige of Wright’s pre-existing script for the film. As for casting the shape-shifting superhero, he claims it’s been a constantly-evolving process since the project first began percolating nearly a decade ago.

“We”ve talked about various names over the past eight years but as you can imagine they keep changing as time goes by,” said Feige. “But towards the end of this year, we”ll buckle down and start casting and start refining the script, which is great and which is very Edgar. He has done a great job being incredibly true to the comics but is putting his own spin on it, so we”ll be drawing on multiple mythologies for this one.”

“Thor: The Dark World” (trailer) is slated for release on November 8, 2013, while “Ant-Man” has been set for November 6, 2015. The latter film begins shooting next year.