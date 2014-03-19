Marvel released a sneak peek of ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ and it’s awesome

Hmmmm… maybe we're all The Clairvoyant.
Tonight on ABC, instead of “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, there was a special that discussed the last few years of what Marvel's been making and what they'll be doing in the future. They showed several pieces of concept art from “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” and Edgar Wright's “Ant-Man” and James Gunn's “Guardians Of The Galaxy, and we decided to run down the list of all the images and try to set them in some kind of context for you.
I think the idea of releasing production art instead of regular movie stills is great, and I wish more movies did it. I don't need to see a steady stream of stills from the set of “Star Wars” once JJ Abrams rolls camera, but I'd love to see artwork that suggests how the final film might look.
Everything I've heard about “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” makes it sound like they've taken Joss Whedon off the leash and they're letting him make an exponentially bigger film than they did the first time. I hope he's going to actually translate this art style to the movie.
With “Ant-Man,” I have complete faith that Edgar Wright's going to make something cool. These stills are all from the test footage that we saw at Comic-Con a while ago, and I'm still really, really enjoying the notion of the combat style based on how big or small Hank Pym becomes.
So when you check out all of these images, you're seeing the future of what Marvel's plan is, and it's a tantalizing look for sure.
“Avengers: Age Of Ultron” is in theaters May 1, 2015.
So, does anybody know if Spader is doing any motion-capture for Ultron, or just the voice? I really, really hope it’s motion capture. When I watch The Blacklist I’m constantly imagining his character as Ultron, and they really need to not waste the mannerisms and facial tics he brings to his dialogue.
Yes, he’ll be doing motion capture. [www.imdb.com]
I’m chuckling as you see Spader slim down. Between the “Blacklist” pilot, and the current back-end of episodes, which must have been shot after at least talks were occurring if not the offer made…
He’s noticeably slimmer.
And 100% agree that his very expressive face & body should be incorporated into his portrayal of Ultron.
Drew, when it comes to these Marvel films, and with the Nolan Batman films and then Man of Steel (which I loved more than you, I think), I keep coming back to that moment in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory*
“But Charlie, don’t forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted”
“What happened?”
“He lived happily ever after.”
This is how I feel with these Marvel films, and my hopes for the new direction of the DC films and their spectacular television show Arrow, which has been criminally under-reported on this site.
We’re being spoiled. Not just us geeks who grew up reading The Incredible Hulk or Action Comics or The Spectacular Spider-Man or Legends of the Dark Knight or… etc, etc. People who love fun movies that provide you real stakes with the action and comedy are also being spoiled.
These films are so good. They are epic. And they are full of the kind of fan service on a scale we never could have hoped for while we were pouring through Wizard Magazine, paying extra special attention to “Casting Call” where they would cast a JLA film with the best the 1990’s could offer: Sandra Bullock as Wonder Woman, Keanu Reeves as Superman, Val Kilmer as Batman, etc, etc.
And watching Assembling a Universe last night, when I saw the concept art for Hulkbuster Iron Man vs. The Incredible Hulk… the joy in my heart was uncontrollable. It’s amazing, and it’s wonderful, and I’m so happy I’m alive to be experiencing this moment in film and geek chic pop culture history.
*Okay… so we’re not getting everything we wanted. I’m talking about Green Lantern, my favorite hero of all time, was also one of the worst superhero films ever. A complete miss in character and tone by a guy who’s gotten Oliver Queen so right in Arrow.
Fox still doesn’t know what the frak to do with Fantastic Four, and now we’re hearing that they may drop everything Josh Trank is wanting to do.
I’m also talking about Bryan Singer’s version of the X-Men films, which run from their comic book roots, refusing to embrace the Awesomeness of mutant powers. I know the first trailer for Days of Future Past was awesome, but I hated the “back to black” look of the uniforms, which is all Singer. I hate his lack of large-scale vision in regards to staging mutant powers in what should be big set pieces. Let’s just say, Singer would have never dared to have Magneto do the “Sub Lift.” DOFP, even if it is as good as X2, won’t be better than First Class, because it is bereft of Matthew Vaughn, who made the best X-Men film ever.
But even with those complaints, we’re gonna see Ultron! We’re gonna see DC’s Holy Trinity on the screen together! We’re gonna get more Loki and Thor, more Bruce Banner… we’re gonna get Spidey versus The Sinister Six!
We’re getting a Sinister Six movie, people!!!
And we’re going to see Tony Stark face-off against the Ever-Loving Hulk in his Hulkbuster armor!!!
Which begs the question… are we going to get a PLANET HULK film???
Seriously. Wow.
thank you for pointing out that the great show Arrow remains weirdly under reported on this site. I don’t get why Drew never talks about it.
As far as I know, it wouldn’t be for Drew to talk about Arrow, as he’s the movie editor and does SHIELD out of personal enjoyment of the shared Marvel universe. Dan, Alan, or Liane do TV. As Dan has said, they’re all busy, as Wednesday is a big television night.
Still, Arrow has been such a good show, especially from the second half of the first season through now, that it’s weird that they don’t have McGee or someone else reviewing / recapping it.
Maybe, perhaps (as this is my hope of hopes), if we find that Arrow and The Flash occur in a shared Man of Steel universe (maybe we’ll see the fall-out of Metropolis in the opening of Arrow Season 3 if that’s the case?), then HitFix will show the same attention as they’re doing with a thoroughly sub-par SHIELD.
If you werent aware those pics of ant man are from one of cons that they showed a trailer of antman it was on the internet for about hour before it got taken down. In the trailer he takes out two agent in a stainless steel hall way it was pretty epic
oh and by the way he is not sliding he is about to flip one of the agent
here are some pics
[www.comicbooktherapy.com]
[vimeo.com] and the original video
I haven’t e seen anyone that;s reviewed these pics here or elsewhere mention the fact that Quicksilver is taking out robots.. all with their heads conveniently out of the shot… Also, heard a great theory about the Hulk Buster armor this morning: Tony’s not in the suit, Ultorn’s controlling it and it;s up to the Hulk to stop it.. If you know Whedon and how he likes to play with expectations, that’s actually a pretty solid theory.
Also… do you know what NONE OF US are talking about, including Drew?
The fact that Paul Bettany was cast as The Vision.
If Tony Stark’s penchant for creating A.I. is what births Ultron, it only makes sense that eventually, perhaps at the end of the film, Tony provides J.A.R.V.I.S. with his own “life” in the outside world, as it were.
Ah… apologies. I must have missed it. Or most likely, forgotten about it.
I was surprised, with the talk of Ultron last night, and the concept art for Wanda and Pietro, that they didn’t mention The Vision at all.
I’m chuckling as you see Spader slim down. Between the “Blacklist” pilot, and the current back-end of episodes, which must have been shot after at least talks were occurring if not the offer made…
He’s noticeably slimmer.
And 100% agree that his very expressive face & body should be incorporated into his portrayal of Ultron.
has marvel actually said that its the hulkbuster armor? I haven’t heard anything about any other villians but my 1st thought was the crimson dynamo. sure that it is the buster taken over by ultron but was just wondering if it was ever confirmed.
SPADER as ULTRON was genius! I hated him during his early career. not because he wasn’t a good actor. because he was a great actor! nobody does smarmy pretentious slimey oily EGOTISTICAL douchebag like JAMES SPADER! RED REDDINGTON RULES AND SO WILL THE AGE OF ULTRON! LONG LIVE ULTRON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!