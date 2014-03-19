Marvel released a sneak peek of ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ and it’s awesome

Hmmmm… maybe we're all The Clairvoyant.

Tonight on ABC, instead of “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, there was a special that discussed the last few years of what Marvel's been making and what they'll be doing in the future. They showed several pieces of concept art from “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” and Edgar Wright's “Ant-Man” and James Gunn's “Guardians Of The Galaxy, and we decided to run down the list of all the images and try to set them in some kind of context for you.

I think the idea of releasing production art instead of regular movie stills is great, and I wish more movies did it. I don't need to see a steady stream of stills from the set of “Star Wars” once JJ Abrams rolls camera, but I'd love to see artwork that suggests how the final film might look.

Everything I've heard about “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” makes it sound like they've taken Joss Whedon off the leash and they're letting him make an exponentially bigger film than they did the first time. I hope he's going to actually translate this art style to the movie.

With “Ant-Man,” I have complete faith that Edgar Wright's going to make something cool. These stills are all from the test footage that we saw at Comic-Con a while ago, and I'm still really, really enjoying the notion of the combat style based on how big or small Hank Pym becomes.

So when you check out all of these images, you're seeing the future of what Marvel's plan is, and it's a tantalizing look for sure.

“Avengers: Age Of Ultron” is in theaters May 1, 2015.