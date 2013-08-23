Marvin Gaye family turned down settlement from Robin Thicke: Report

08.23.13 5 years ago

Robin Thicke”s seemingly pre-emptive filing of lawsuit last week asking for a ruling that “Blurred Lines” does not infringe upon Marvin Gaye”s “Got To Give It Up” and George Clinton”s “Sexy Ways” is suddenly making a lot more sense.

  Billboard is reporting that Thicke filed the suit only after offering Gaye”s estate a “six-figure sum” to avoid a copyright infringement suit and was turned down. Frankie Christian Gaye, Marvin Gaye lll, and Nona Marvisa Gaye accused Thicke and his co-writers Pharrell Williams and Clifford Harris Jr. of ripping off “Got To Give It Up.”

Gaye”s family attorney did not return Billboard”s calls, while Thicke”s lawyers declined to comment.

Thicke told GQ that one of his favorite songs was “Got To Give It Up,” and that the intent of “Blurred Lines” was to “make something like that, something with that groove.”

While there”s no way to tell for sure, looks like this one could get ugly.

Do they sound alike to you? 

