Mary, Bates and the rest of ‘Downton Abbey’ return for season 5 photos

08.14.14 4 years ago

Are you ready to go back to “Downton Abbey”? The fifth season of the Emmy and Golden Globe  winner won't be seen in the U.S. until January, but PBS has unveiled a handful of photos revealing what's new with the Crawley family, their staff and some new guests. Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, and Sophie McShera, plus newcomers Richard E. Grant, Anna Chancellor and Rade Sherbedgia.

Take a look at the new images here:

