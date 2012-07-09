Mary J. Blige and D’Angelo plan summer ‘Liberation’ tour

07.09.12 6 years ago

D”Angelo”s triumphant return continues. After stealing the BET Awards with his first televised appearance in 12 years a few weeks ago and wowing the audience at the Essence Music Fest in New Orleans this past weekend, the R&B superstar will tour with Mary J. Blige later this summer. D”Angelo stepped back on stage for the first time in a dozen years in the U.S. when he made a surprise appearance at Bonnaroo with the Roots.

Blige told Rolling Stone, “I felt like it would be refreshing and fun for people to see him and Mary J. Blige on the road together.” 

The Liberation tour opens Aug. 18 in Virginia Beach. Only four of the planned 20 dates have been announced, according to Billboard.

Aug. 18 Virgina Beach, VA (Farm Bureau Live) ?Aug. 19 Wantagh, NY (Nikon Theatre at Jones Beach) ?Aug. 21 Boston, MA (Bank of America Pavilion) ?Aug. 23 Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center)

 

TAGSbonnarooD'AngeloEssence FestivalLiberation tourMary J Bligerolling stone

