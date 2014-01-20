Mary J. Blige joins Disclosure to perform ‘F For You’: Watch

One of our critics” favorites of 2013 , the UK-based electronic duo Disclosure apparently has a lot of fans in the U.S. – including Mary J. Blige, Sting and Q-Tip.

Over the weekend, the brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence sold out three consecutive nights at Terminal 5 in New York City (Jan. 17-19) and Blige joined them on Sunday to provide vocals on “F for You.” Watch the fan-made video below.

According to Disclosure”s Twitter account, Sting was in the crowd on Sunday and he”s pictured in a backstage photo with the brothers and Blige.

For all three shows, vocalist Sam Smith appeared during the encore to sing on the single “Latch,” which helped launch his career. The three will appear on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” tonight (Jan. 20) to perform that same song.

In addition to the U.S. tour, the guys are reportedly working with former Tribe Called Quest member Q-Tip, who two days ago posted a photo to Instagram of them together in the studio.

Disclosure is riding the success of its 2013 debut album “Settle,” which is nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance/ Electronica Album category. The duo is one of the top-billed artists at this year”s Coachella, where it will play on Sunday, April 13 and 20.