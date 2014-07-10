Mary Lambert confesses in fun lyric video for new song, ‘Secrets’

There”s a saying that you”re only as sick as your secrets. If that”s the case, then Mary Lambert is very,very healthy.

On her new single, “Secrets,” the singer best know for her feature on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Same Love,” proudly declares all her secrets: she”s bi polar, her family is dysfunctional, sometimes she cries all day, and some less secret ones- she”s overweight and gay.

All these confessions are sung over an impossibly jaunty tune as she refreshingly reveals all in the lyric video. “‘Secrets” might be the first fun song I”ve ever written,” says Lambert. And, indeed, the bouncy track has an irrepressible Katy Perry, “Roar” vibe. She co-wrote the track with Eric Rosse, Benny Cassette and MoZella. Rosee and Cassette are also executive producers on her new album, “Heart On My Sleeve,” out Oct. 14 on Capitol Records.

The song is about accepting yourself, flaws and all. “I felt like there were a lot of songs coming out about self-empowerment and challenging beauty standards and I wanted to write a sgon along those same lines, but in my voice,” Lambert says in a statement. “There is so much shame and guilt in our society and I think it has deprived a lot of people from living fully. We are all facing battles, We”ve all had someone who has hurt us. So let”s talk bout it.”

We can already imagine the fan-posted videos that “Secrets” will spawn, with folks posting they videos confessing all their closet skeletons with abandon. Bring it on!

Lambert is on the road this summer with Matt Nathanson and Gavin DeGraw. Below the video are tour dates.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

07/10 Cedar Rapids, IA McGrath Amphitheater*

07/11 Fargo, ND The Venue*

07/12 Green Bay, WI Green Bay Pride

07/16 Toronto, ON Sound Academy*

07/17 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*

07/20 Vancouver, BC Vancouver Folk Music Festival @ Jericho Beach Park

07/23 New York, NY RBaby Foundation Concert @ Hammerstein Ballroom

08/10 Chicago, IL Northalsted Market Days

08/23 Saratoga Springs, CA Luscious Queer Music Festival

09/20 New York, NY SubCulture

09/26 Thousand Oaks, CA Scherr Forum-Thousand Oaks Civic Arts

09/27 San Francisco, CA Nourse Theatre

