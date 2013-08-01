Mary Lynn Rajskub will return for ’24: Live Another Day’

08.01.13 5 years ago 3 Comments
What? You thought there was any chance that they were bringing back “24” wouldn’t Chloe O’Brian? 
For shame.
FOX announced on Thursday (August 1) morning that Mary Lynn Rajskub will return for the spring 2014 event series “24: Live Another Day.” 
Although it seems like grumpy-yet-brilliant computer analyst Chloe was always a part of the TV world, she only joined the show in the third season. By virtue of not dying, Chloe ended the series with the second most episodes of any “24” character, behind only Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer. 
Sutherland is, of course, also returning, as is executive producer Howard Gordon and a slew of other “24” veterans, including Evan Katz, Manny Coto, David Fury and director Jon Cassar.
“I am thrilled to be working with Howard and the writers again – and, of course, Kiefer!,” blurbs Rajskub. “There”s a lot more room to grow in my character…I”m going to start sharpening my computer skills now!”
Regarding “24: Live Another Day,” FOX is only teasing that the story will pick up after the events of the finale, which aired on May 24, 2010. The real-time format will remain, but with hours skipped for Jack Bauer to nap and use the bathroom. 

TAGS2424: live another dayFoxMARY LYNN RAJSKUB

