Mary Steenburgen headed to Harlan County for ‘Justified’

(CBR) The current season of FX”s “Justified” centers on dimwitted Dewey Crowe”s extended family, whose arrival in Harlan County isn”t likely to be greeted kindly by disgruntled U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. But as always, there”s another plot unfolding when it comes to Boyd Crowder and his new business associate, Wynn Duffie. It looks like that story has just added a wonderful new wrinkle.

Deadline reports that Mary Steenburgen has been cast on “Justified” in the season”s final few episodes as Katherine Hale, “a Southern Belle who was the wife of [Wynn] Duffy”s (Jere Burns) mentor in crime.”

Once she debuts, Steenburgen will recur through the rest of the season, with no word yet on her place in next year”s sixth and final season. But her character”s association with Wynn Duffy, and thereby her connection with Boyd, is information enough to get the wheels turning.

“Justified” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

