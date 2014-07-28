Peter Jackson promises the biggest of big finishes in ‘Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies’ teaser

“Will you follow me one last time?”
It was interesting how different my reaction to Saturday's panel for “The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies” was to the reaction Greg Ellwood had. I agree with him that Cate Blanchett was positively radiant and that Stephen Colbert couldn't have been funnier in his unbridled nerd enthusiasm for all things Tolkien. I think everyone on the panel was great. I love these people, no doubt about it. And as I've written, I think the “Hobbit” films so far are good at what they're doing and getting better, while still not as great as the work he did on “Lord Of The Rings.”
What I had a problem with on Saturday was that the panel was at least twice as long as anything else Warner Bros. did. I guess at this point, financially speaking if nothing else, Peter Jackson and company have earned the right to take their victory lap and soak up the love and adoration. I just felt like it was a real slow-down in terms of energy after a pretty great and well-coordinated morning by the studio.
What I had no problem at all with was the actual teaser trailer that was screened by the studio, and now it's online in glorious gigantic HD. Unsurprisingly, they took a page from how they sold “Return Of The King,” and if the movie is able to find the quiet moments and the character highs and lows amidst the scale of the titular conflict, then it's going to put the right cap on the series as a whole.
There are beautiful images here, massive images, and when I think back to the early days of development on “Fellowship,” when Jackson was talking about just how big Middle-Earth could be on film, and how pie-in-the-sky those ambitions seemed to be, I am struck by how far he has come on his own journey. These films are not just adaptations for him; they are biography. He was called out of his hobbit hole in New Zealand to take on this impossible task and now he's done it… TWICE.
At this point, we're talking about the crazy little maniac who made “Bad Taste,” able to will any image he can imagine up onto the screen thanks to the army of remarkable artists and technicians (many of whom are the same people) who he commands as they make this last push to wrap everything up. I'm ready for this final trip.
Tell me what you think of this first look at the big finish.
“The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies” opens in theaters December 17, 2014.
I really liked the first movie (well, if you ignore the first hour). But the second movie bored me to tears.
I’ll see the final film, but I really don’t care at this point.
And this is coming from someone with a Tolkien tattoo, whose favorite movie(s) of all time is LOTR (the EE’s of course)
I truly despised “Desolation of Smaug”. There’s nothing here that suggests this film is going to be a different experience. Using “Edge of Night” reads like a desperate attempt to trade on nostalgia.
Absolutely. This trailer screams desperation, the kind I haven’t seen since Lincoln trailer inserted MLK and Mother Theresa. None of The Hobbit characters registers emotionally so they had to stir emotions by playing Pippin’s Song cause that did once upon a time.
Also, “A defining chapter” is just the most laughable thing. More defining than LOTR? Or are they saying that previous 2 movies were pure filler and that something will finally happen third time around?
Moreover, they go “those who survived and those who did not” (undoubtly because one of main complaints is that nobody dies in these video game-like movies ) and then tease us with the death of Gandalf, a character who we all know lives in LOTR. Good job team.
Finally, “will you follow me one last time?” is seriously pathetic plea to fans who skipped horrible DOS after luckluster AUJ. There’s no massive or any emotion in these movies or the trailer (which also rips off TTT in all Bard scenes with Elves). GOTG managed to make me care for characters from 2 minute trailer. This crap couldn’t after 6 hours.
“The panel was at least twice as long as anything else Warner Bros. did.”
That was because of Peter Jackson’s false endings. Every time it looked like the panel was finished, and the audience in Hall H was rising to leave, PJ would shout out “Wait! There’s MORE!” The guy just doesn’t know how to lower the curtain already.
Well, I think it looks great and I loved the first two. I won’t try to defend my opinion, nor will I rage against anyone else’s. Using that song was like deliberately marketing the film directly at me. No complaints here.
That song was great because of the time and place it was used. Using it again, the exact same way, removes the intended emotional impact because it just feels like what it is: lazy and rehashed emotional manipulation. I didn’t hate the first two, but I have no desire to rewatch them. I did rewatch the first one, with a friend who hadn’t seen it, and seeing as it felt twice as long the second time around, I don’t think I can stand Desolation again. Somewhere around 10 minutes into the conversation with Smaug my brain just checked out. That was the part we’d all been waiting for, and it just took too damn long to get there, and then wore out its welcome fast. (And the dragon just shook off a lake of molten gold? Really?)
Someone somewhere named the exact feeling I get from the Hobbit series now: going to see them feels like a chore. It is no doubt masterfully constructed, but the #1 original complaint – that they needlessly stretched a thin book into three interminable movies – still holds water. I feel I should see it, because it’ll never look as good as on a big screen, and because they’re practically an institution now, but if it’s a slog, I won’t be at all surprised.
Hahaha. A panel that went on for far too long, that sucked the excitement out of the room and relied on a bunch of people pointing at the original LOTR to bolster interest.
Yup, sounds like a modern Peter Jackson joint.
Also, what I really love about this series is a bunch of bloated theme park rides set pieces that have little cause/effect that works as padding for characters just sort of aimlessly drifting in and out of a narrative that has no strong sense of theme. Excited that we’re three films in and the personality/identity of the cast is still quite nebulous.
So I’m super excited that this teaser seems to give me exactly that and more!
Not as excited as I am to read five more months of rote comments like yours. I’m super stoked to be reminded why the internet is such an awful, boring place!
Yeah, you’re right – best we get super excited for a piece of marketing for a franchise film that not even the author’s family wanted and that the series executive producer did out of obligation. Woohoo! Enthusiam for product that has objectively been quite shoddy two films in!
Zane Parry, you’re a cool guy who whines on the internet and calls his opinions “objective.” Keep on being so cool.
Thanks! I will!
So happy you’re comfortable letting people use concise language suggestive of a point of view! Because some people have passive aggressive tantrums over semantics when they aren’t gussied up in endless caveats and disclaimers.
*revs motorbike, jumps ramp, does cool burnout, dies young, leaves James Dean-esque legacy*
And look, I’m not railing against loose narrative or structure here (amongst other things).
I love meandering bullshit! It’s yielded some incredible moments or otherwise handed us fully realised pieces of art over the centuries. I happily embrace indulgent bloat. Let artists go nuts!
But in accepting that even LOTR (as a screenplay) is sort of questionable in narrative function, we instead understand it works beautifully in context because it speaks strongly and incredibly efficiently to theme and is sold on pure conviction from all involved and Jackson’s overall guidance, burning vision and force of will.
It’s really hard to muster the same opinion for these new films that doesn’t descend into a rain slick slope of “it’s pretty good for a film that evokes/mimics some merits of its predecessors, I guess. It’s more or less technically accomplished except for moments that look like garbage. Jackson doesn’t embarrass himself as feared, so good on him – he works hard.”
I want the director that gave us Heavenly Creatures back and less of the STUDIO TENTPOLE CUSTODIAN / 48HFR BORDERLESS CINEMA weirdo we’ve been dealing with for the past decade.