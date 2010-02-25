Massive Attack returns for first North American tour in four years

Trip-hop duo Massive Attack will tour North America-if you can call five cities a tour-for the first time since 2006 starting May 7 in Toronto.

Robert Del Naja and Grand Marshall are performing in support of the pair”s fifh studio album, “Heligoland,” which debuted at No. 46 on the Billboard 200. The set includes collaborations with Damon Albarn, Hope Sandoval, Martina Topley-Bird and TV on the Radio”s Tunde Adebimpe.

Dates for the May tour are below:

5/7 Toronto, ON

5/9 Toronto, ON

5/11 NYC, NY

5/12 NYC, NY

5/18 Los Angeles, CA

5/19 Los Angeles, CA

5/25 San Francisco, CA

5/27 San Francisco, CA

5/30 George, WA Sasquatch Festival