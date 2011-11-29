Mastodon confirms team-up with Feist for Record Store Day

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Looks like Mastodon is up for a little collaboration magic with Feist, and are planning to release a split 7″ record with the Canadian singer-songwriter for Record Store Day next year. MTV Canada caught up with bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders, who said they were going to try and knock out recording one of her songs — throw a little “hair and dirt on it” — in the month of December in time for the indie record retailer holiday.

In our interview last month, Leslie Feist had told me she and Mastodon had created a little mutual appreciation society during their respective guest spots on “Later… with Jools Holland.”

“So backstage I”m thinking about letting these two worlds collide, how they should collide, so I”m like ‘How about ‘Metals” meeting metal?”” Feist said, explaining how she’d proposed a potential collab with Mastodon’s Brent Hinds. “Brent was like, ‘Well, I do like that “Bad in Each Other” song, I could see that.” Maybe now I will look into learning to cover ‘Oblivion’… or anything off [‘The Hunter”]. That album”s amazing.”

Perhaps those will be the songs of choice?

Record Store Day took place in mid-April in 2011, no word yet what date in 2012.