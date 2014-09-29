Twerking and the Bible collide in Mastodon’s insane ‘Motherload’ video

I'm speechless. I have no speech. So I'm just gonna write about this crazy new Mastodon video, which reimagines the Adam and Eve story through an Instagram filter and then mashes it up with some serious, serious twerking action. Like, next-level twerking, you guys. In slow motion. Look at this.

I have to be honest, I don't know Mastodon well at all, but this song and video are blowing my mind. Question is: what is the subtext here? Is there subtext? Is it possible to see the subtext past all that incredible booty-shaking? Is this whole entire video merely a desperate play for attention in an increasingly fractured music scene? For now, I'm not even going to try to understand. I'm just going to watch the “Motherload” video again and again and again until my head explodes in a frightening display of heavy metal ecstasy.

Meanwhile, Mastodon's latest album “Once More 'Round the Sun” is available for purchase now (check out the band's upcoming tour dates further down the page). Needless to say, it comes with my whole-hearted recommendation.

Tour dates:

10-04 Louisville, KY – Champions Park *

10-15 Boise, ID – Revolution *

10-16 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Casino *

10-17 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater *

10-18 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater *

10-20 Austin, TX – Stubb”s *

10-21 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *

10-22 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater *

10-23 Madison, WI – Orpheum Theatre *

10-24 Detroit, MI – Fillmore *

10-25 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere's

10-28 Portland, ME – State Theatre *

10-29 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis *

10-30 Providence, RI – Lupo”s *

10-31 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater *

11-01 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom *

11-02 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater *

11-04 Baltimore, MD – Ram”s Head Live *

11-05 Knoxville, TN – International *

11-06 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

11-07 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle *

11-08 Orlando, FL – Kink Festival *

11-19 Dublin, Ireland – Academy @

11-20 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight @

11-22 Southampton, England – O2 Guildhall @

11-24 Manchester, England – O2 Academy @

11-25 Newcastle, England – O2 Academy @

11-26 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy @

11-28 London, England – Brixton O2 Brixton Academy @

11-29 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy @

12-01 Nottingham, England – Rock City @

12-02 Bristol, England – O2 Academy @

12-04 The Hague, Netherlands – Paard Van Troje @

12-05 Torhout, Belgium – De Mast @

12-07 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera @

12-08 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz @

12-10 Milan, Italy – Fabrique @

12-11 Pratteln, Switzerland – Konzertfabrik Z7 @

12-12 Munchen, Germany – Backstage @

12-13 Dortmund, Germany – FZW/Freizeitzentrum West @

12-15 Vesterbro, Denmark – Store Vega

12-16 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

12-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Fryshuset

12-19 Helsinki, Finland – The Circus

* with Gojira & Kvelertak

@ with Big Business, Krokodil