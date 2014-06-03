Mastodon drops ‘Chimes at Midnight’ ahead of new ‘Once More ‘Round the Sun’ album release

Mastodon has shown two very different sides with the two song releases thus far for forthcoming album “Once More 'Round the Sun.” There's the more melodic, mass consumer bent on “High Road,” and then there's today's “Chimes at Midnight.”

The latter chomps a bit deeper, hits a bit heavier, and is representative of how fans may see this album meander more than their used to. This is not a bad thing. The most progressive sounds from the metal band have been exorcised on “Crack the Skye,” their more bounding, commercial licks like on the “Jonah Hex” soundtrack and on 2011's “The Hunter.” After a couple listens to “Once More…” there is just an expanse that even veers into (dare I say it?) glam.

All the while, Brent Hinds' voice is in snarling, excellent form and drummer Brann Dailor is still a godd*mned monster. Veteran producer Nick Raskulinecz — yup, Rush, Foo Fighters, Deftones — was behind the decks to make it sound whole.

Compare the two available tracks below, and steel yourself for “Once More 'Round the Sun,” out on June 24. See another Grammy nod for Mastodon's future?

Below those is a clip of Dailor and album cover artist Skinner talking the epic artwork that is “Once More's” cover. “The Hunter's” art concept knocked me back to infancy, so maybe I should just trust Mastodon will have all my money upon the release of the double-LP?

Here is the tracklist for “Once More 'Round the Sun”:

1. Tread Lightly

2. The Motherload

3. High Road

4. Once More 'Round The Sun

5. Chimes At Midnight

6. Asleep In The Deep

7. Feast Your Eyes

8. Aunt Lisa

9. Ember City

10. Halloween

11. Diamond In The Witch House