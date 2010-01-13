Matador artist Jay Reatard, 29, found dead

Musician Jay Reatard was found dead this morning at 3:30 a.m. in his Memphis home. The Matador-signed noise-pop-punk-garage-rocker had released his most successful effort yet, “Watch Me Fall,” less than a year ago.

His death, cause currently unknown, was confirmed by the label.

“We are devastated by the death of Jimmy Lee Lindsey Jr., aka Jay Reatard. Jay was as full of life as anyone we”ve ever met, and responsible for so many memorable moments as a person and artist. We”re honored to have known and worked with him, and we will miss him terribly.”

Reatard had been releasing records since 1998. He reportedly died in his sleep.

In 2009, HitFix said that his “Watch Me Fall” was “one of the most challenging, but excellent, records this year.”