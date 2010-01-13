Matador artist Jay Reatard, 29, found dead

01.13.10 9 years ago

Musician Jay Reatard was found dead this morning at 3:30 a.m. in his Memphis home. The Matador-signed noise-pop-punk-garage-rocker had released his most successful effort yet, “Watch Me Fall,” less than a year ago.

His death, cause currently unknown, was confirmed by the label.

“We are devastated by the death of Jimmy Lee Lindsey Jr., aka Jay Reatard. Jay was as full of life as anyone we”ve ever met, and responsible for so many memorable moments as a person and artist. We”re honored to have known and worked with him, and we will miss him terribly.”

Reatard had been releasing records since 1998. He reportedly died in his sleep.

In 2009, HitFix said that his “Watch Me Fall” was “one of the most challenging, but excellent, records this year.”

Around The Web

TAGSjay reatardjay reatard dead

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP