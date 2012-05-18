Matchbox 20 announce first new album in a decade

Matchbox Twenty are back.

The group has announced the release of their new studio album “North,” scheduled to be released September 4 on Atlantic.

Here’s a factoid to make you feel old: “North,” their fourth, is the band’s first all-new album in a decade.

Band mates Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette, Kyle Cook and Brian Yale wrote the album together last summer in Nashville before relocating to Calabasas, CA to record with Grammy-winning producer Matt Serletic.

“The title refers to us finding our way,” says Matchbox Twenty”s Doucette in a release. “We went into this record with a lot of material. Many different songs that could have taken us in many different directions. It sort of overwhelmed us for a bit. But, at a certain point, we figured it out. We figured out where North was.”

Matchbox 20 dominated radio in the late ’90s and early ’00s with hits like “Push,” “Bent,” and “3 am.”

“She”s So Mean,” the first single from “North,” will drop sometime in June.