Matchbox 20 announce first new album in a decade

Matchbox Twenty are back.
The group has announced the release of their new studio album “North,” scheduled to be released September 4 on Atlantic.
Here’s a factoid to make you feel old: “North,” their fourth, is the band’s first all-new album in a decade.
Band mates Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette, Kyle Cook and Brian Yale wrote the album together last summer in Nashville before relocating to Calabasas, CA to record with Grammy-winning producer Matt Serletic.
“The title refers to us finding our way,” says Matchbox Twenty”s Doucette in a release. “We went into this record with a lot of material. Many different songs that could have taken us in many different directions. It sort of overwhelmed us for a bit. But, at a certain point, we figured it out. We figured out where North was.”
Matchbox 20 dominated radio in the late ’90s and early ’00s with hits like “Push,” “Bent,” and “3 am.”
“She”s So Mean,” the first single from “North,” will drop sometime in June.
Oh great. More dull, bland post-grunge bullshit.
As opposed to more bland hip hop poser bulshit?
Are you nuts!! Sorry to burst your obviously blind bubble but this band and rob Thomas are amazing! Go see this band live you’ll have a different opinion best concert ever, and greatest musical band and talent ever!!! Love this group and Rob!!
@Scott-Hip-hop sucks too. It’s not as imaginative and all it is bling, ass, blah-blah-blah, or whatever bullshit they’re spouting these days.
@Kirstie-Obviously, you have never seen Nine Inch Nails live or has been on stage with a band like Deerhunter amidst a group of hundreds of sweaty people. Why would I want to go to some lame band like Matchbox 20 that were nothing more than a wimpy version of R.E.M. and Pearl Jam? Plus, I’ve seen Pearl Jam live and that was a show.
‘She’s so Mean’ is such a shitty song. The only song I like from them is ‘Unwell’ these guys should’ve never came out with this piece of bullshit