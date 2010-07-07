Matt Damon and Emily Blunt’s ‘Adjustment Bureau’ moves to 2011

The last three months of this year are noticeably quiet on the movie release front with at least half the number of openings as compared to 2009. That strange dearth of new movies, however, is starting to change. Universal Pictures, a studio that had a somewhat free rest of the year besides the opening of “Little Fockers in December, has made some changes to beef up their schedule for this year and next. In doing so, they have surprisingly moved the Matt Damon thriller “The Adjustment Bureau” to March 4, 2011 out of its previously scheduled Sept. 17 debut.



“Devil”

New release date: Friday, September 17, 2010

Lowdown: Formerly titled “The Night Chronicles: Devil,” this M. Night Shymalan-produced horror/thriller steps into the old “Adjustment Bureau” date.



“Skyline”

New release date: Friday, November 12, 2010

Lowdown: This Rogue Pictures title features a relatively unknown cast and is a thriller with supernatural elements.



“Kids in America”

New release date: Friday, December 3, 2010

Lowdown: Formerly “Young Americans,” this long awaited comedy features an intriguing cast including Topher Grace, Anna Faris, Teresa Palmer, Michelle Trachtenberg, Lucy Punch and Michael Ian Black.



“The Dark Fields”

New release date: Friday, January 21, 2011

Lowdown: Originally set for March 18, “Fields” is the first film from Neil Burger since “The Illusionist” and features Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Abbie Cornish and Anna Friel.



“Sanctum”

New release date: Friday, February 4, 2011

Lowdown: Produced by James Cameron, this underwater adventure was originally scheduled for March 4.



“The Adjustment Bureau”

New release date: Friday, March 4, 2011

Lowdown: Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in a Sci-Fi thriller that has changed opening dates at least three times. This may be the fourth.



“Paul”

New release date: Friday, March 18, 2011

Lowdown: The first real release date for the Sci-Fi comedy written by and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (“Hott Fuzz”) and directed by Greg Mottola (“Adventureland,” “Superbad”).

Universal still has “Little Fockers” set for Dec. 22 and Wes Craven’s “My Soul to Take” opening in time for Halloween on Oct. 29.