Matt Damon fights for the soul of America in the trailer for ‘Promised Land’

#Matt Damon
09.21.12 6 years ago 24 Comments

Not to be outdone the day after Fox Searchlight dropped “Hitchcock” on the season, Focus Features would like to remind everyone of its own last-minute addition: Gus Van Sant’s “Promised Land.” The film, starring and written by Matt Damon and John Krasinski, has launched its first trailer and it’s clear it’s dealing in shades of shifting American values. That could be very powerful this season.

Anne and I had a discussion about “zeitgeist” films in this morning’s podcast, and though films like “Argo” and “Zero Dark Thirty” will speak to that, something like “Promised Land” — which seems to be telling a story of the capitalization of the country on the backs of its citizens — couldn’t be more relevant. Not to put too much pressure on it, but that could be catnip.

Van Sant’s last brush with Oscar came for Focus’s own “Milk” in 2008. Nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score came knocking, as well as wins for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. What will his latest yield? We’ll find out soon enough.

Check out the new trailer below, courtesy of Apple.

“Promised Land” opens in New York and Los Angeles on December 28.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matt Damon
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionJOHN KRASINSKImatt damonPROMISED LAND

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP