Matt Smith exiting ‘Doctor Who’ at the end of the year

The Doctor is out.
The BBC has announced that Matt Smith will leave “Doctor Who” at the end of this season.
Smith first appeared as the Time Lord in 2010, and was featured in the title role four four years, with several different companions during his popular and critically acclaimed run. He was the eleventh actor to take on the role, since the series’ first incarnation in 1963.
Smith will star in the show’s 50th Anniversary special in November, which Smith has already filmed, and viewers will see the Doctor regenerate in the subsequent 2013 Christmas special.
Smith released a lengthy statement discussing his legacy:
“‘Doctor Who’ has been the most brilliant experience for me as an actor and a bloke, and that largely is down to the cast, crew and fans of the show. I’m incredibly grateful to all the cast and crew who work tirelessly every day, to realize all the elements of the show and deliver ‘Doctor Who’ to the audience. Many of them have become good friends and I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the last four years.
Having Steven Moffat as showrunner write such varied, funny, mind-bending and brilliant scripts has been one of the greatest and most rewarding challenges of my career. It’s been a privilege and a treat to work with Steven, he’s a good friend and will continue to shape a brilliant world for the Doctor.
The fans of ‘Doctor Who’ around the world are unlike any other; they dress up, shout louder, know more about the history of the show (and speculate more about the future of the show) in a way that I’ve never seen before, your dedication is truly remarkable. Thank you so very much for supporting my incarnation of the Time Lord, number Eleven, who I might add is not done yet, I’m back for the 50th anniversary and the Christmas special!
It’s been an honor to play this part, to follow the legacy of brilliant actors, and helm the TARDIS for a spell with ‘the ginger, the nose and the impossible one’. But when ya gotta go, ya gotta go and Trenzalore calls. Thank you guys. Matt.”
Executive producer Steven Moffat added, “Every day, on every episode, in every set of rushes, Matt Smith surprised me: the way he’d turn a line, or spin on his heels, or make something funny, or out of nowhere make me cry, I just never knew what was coming next. The Doctor can be clown and hero, often at the same time, and Matt rose to both challenges magnificently. And even better than that, given the pressures of this extraordinary show, he is one of the nicest and hardest-working people I have ever had the privilege of knowing. Whatever we threw at him – sometimes literally – his behavior was always worthy of the Doctor.
But great actors always know when it’s time for the curtain call, so this Christmas prepare for your hearts to break, as we say goodbye to number Eleven. Thank you Matt – bow ties were never cooler.
Of course, this isn’t the end of the story, because now the search begins. Somewhere out there right now – all unknowing, just going about their business – is someone who’s about to become the Doctor. A life is going to change, and Doctor Who will be born all over again! After 50 years, that’s still so exciting!”
Where does Matt Smith rank among all the doctors? Vote for your favorite in the poll below.
It’s the 50th that’s already been filmed, actually. The Christmas special isn’t being filmed until the fall.
4, 2, 11, 10, 7, 3, 5, 9, 1, 6, 8
Hmmm; 4,10,7,9,3,2,1,11,8,5,6. **BUT** I suspect that the poll results are tilted heavily in favor of the most recent iterations, for several reasons: first, people are most likely to like the one they grew up with the most; second, this is a self-selected group of respondents who watch the show, not a random sampling; third, the most recent iterations are seen by people who are in the age group most likely to read columns like this online (people over 70 are notoriously unlikely to be online much, let alone to read columns like this); and fourth, those who have been watching The Doctor the longest also fall into the category of the oldest viewers, thus less likely to be online and responding to polls like this. I, on the other hand, never grew up with the Doctor (I was already an adult by the time I first saw the program in the U.S.) and am an early adapter, having purchased my first IBM PS/2 back during the 1980s, so that probably makes me an atypical respondent … which explains why I’ve put Tom Baker first (and the fat, awful Colin Baker dead last). So I’m not sure that your informal poll has any real value, except possibly to show what a narrow segment of the overall universe of Doctor Who viewers your respondents probably include (and why they skew younger than the total fan base). But I could be wrong. Still, if you’ve seen most of the Doctors, in order as they got the job, Matt Smith was not particularly special. Perhaps they’ll go back to someone more grown-up next time. We’re overdue for another fogey, or at least someone over 35.
Happy to see Matt Smith leaving, he’s never worked for me as the Doctor. I’m not sure who deserves more of the blame, him or Moffat but I’m hopeful that a new doctor can steer the show in the right direction. The Tennant/Davies era was my favorite
Nah, homey. Steven Moffat is probably the best TV writer alive. He’s the man who gave us River Song!!!
I have the opposite reaction. I liked Tennant okay, but for the most part couldn’t stand most of the Davies era, especially his season ending everything but the kitchen sink approach. Except for a few Moffat scribed episodes during those time like Girl in the Fireplace, Blink and Silence in the Library, I can’t really watch anything from that era. I was disappointed that Moffat’s era didn’t have a stronger run, but never longed for a return for Davies, who was so bad at the end I actually stopped watching Doctor Who regularly (although I’ve now seen them all). I’m a bit sad that Matt Smith is going. I’m hoping that Moffat follows, not because I don’t like him, but I would prefer he focus on Sherlock, which I think is a show that showcases his strengths much more.
Moffat as a show runner wasn’t great because he failed to get much out of any writer that wasn’t Moffat. The same can be said for RTD, but he only did one Moffat story a series and locked Moffat out of the specials. Hopefully the new show runner will still get one or two Moffat episodes a year and will also look outside of the standard writers and only bring back a few of the ones who have written decent episodes like Cornell and Shearman. I shutter to think what a full series could be like with zero Moffat episodes. He has consistently been the bright spot of every series, imo.
Yes, Moffat gave us River Song, and she was great — but in so doing, he also broke one of the unwritten rules of Doctor Who (in fact, Moffat and Davies both did): the Doctor is traditionally a little ‘clumsy with the girls,’ as Tom Baker put it, if only because he always has to leave someone behind. River’s trajectory was different with them meeting out of sync, and if she’d remained one of his on-again, off-again flirtations, that would have been one thing; but Moffat made the mistake of marrying them off (how, exactly, is THAT supposed to work? And why are we not supposed to think the Doctor a cad for *not* traveling with his wife?? You’d think he’d be smarter than that after 900 years.) *AND* theyt made her an assassin **AND** made her Amy and Rory’s daughter on top of everything else. That was just stretching credibility way too much (and we’re to believe he never had a time-traveling wife from Gallifrey either, eh? What happens when two wives from different incarnations run into each other? Who’s considered the legit spouse??? Grounds for lawsuits over alienation of affection, I think!).
I’m glad the show got a reboot, NOT glad that I had to suffer through whiny Rose Tyler and *her* infatuation, was indifferent to Matt Smith, and am now wondering how/whether they’re going to create a character for the 12th Doctor that makes him smarter for having learned from his mistakes through 11 iterations and for having recovered at last from the burnout of his 10th iteration (let’s call Smith’s Doctor a giddy, manic overreaction to the increasing depression and desperation of his predecessor’s last year and hope that the brain chemistry has evened out by now). A less manic, still hopeful but wiser Doctor might be in order for the next incarnation.
Oh, and I’d still like to see Romana pop back into normal space (presumably e-space was as cut off from the Time War as it was from everything else; but either the White or the Black Guardian could probably get around that, and the scriptwriters are running out of interesting return encounters of previous villains) … Just saying.
Matt Smith is my favorite Doctor.
“Stand me up.”
::saltues::
Good as long as Moffat leaves with him. Show needs a shakeup.
My favourite is David Tennant’s tenth doctor. But I loved Matt Smith and his doctor. I’m sure it’s a good thing for him to go, but there is still sadness in me. He was great.
About time… Let’s have a older Doctor this time!! I’ve been a fan since I was eight(28 years ago)and just loved David and Chris but Matt has been my 11 Fav.. Sorry Matt but let’s get someone like Tom back in the TARDIS Can We :)
Matt Smith was my first Doctor, so he’ll always have a special place in my mind.
I’m really sad to see Matt Smith go. He was my first doctor and will probably always be my doctor. Bow Ties are so cool!
With that said, I’m excited to see who will follow. How about a woman this time around?
I have loved Matt as the Doctor but to me, he belongs to the Ponds….and I’ve had a hard time relating to him without them…and now that we know River is gone as well, I’m up for starting over. Jenna is adorable so I’d like to give her another chance with her own doctor.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Now get Rupert Grint on the phone. The Doctor finally needs to be a ginger.
Too young. By at least 20 years. Here’s a better idea: since he’s not getting the proper drama leads he should and can certainly do comedy as well, Rufus Sewell might make a good Doctor.
Isn’t the Doctor getting any younger anyway? And Grint is 25. Smith was 28 when he started.