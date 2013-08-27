Matthew McConaughey dares to live in the trailer for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

We’ve had our eyes on this one for over a year now. With Matthew McConaughey in full swing of a career revival — the McConaissance, as he calls it — the actor seemed poised to leap to the front of the Best Actor race with Jean-Marc Vallée’s “Dallas Buyers Club” on paper. The new trailer for the film only adds fuel to the assumption.
The film is based on the life of Ron Woodruff, who in 1986 was diagnosed with HIV and began smuggling FDA-unapproved alternative medicine from Mexico into order to prolong his life. The very synopsis sounds zeitgeist-y enough vis a vis the on-going health care and insurance debate, but mostly it looks like a stellar vehicle for McConaughey. I’ve also been curious about Jared Leto in the film and have been told the relationship that develops between his transsexual Rayon and Woodroof ends up being a sweet and meaningful one, and who knows? Maybe Leto gets his first nomination, too.
Check out the first trailer for the film at Apple (we'll have an embed when one's available) and check out the poster below. Tell us what you think. Is this going to be McConaughey's Best Actor Oscar win? Can't wait to find out.
“Dallas Buyers Club” will play the Toronto Film Festival next week. It hits theaters on Nov. 1.
Looks terrific. I expect a nom for Matthew, and perhaps at this point we consider Leto a possibility too. I would also love to see Garner eventually get recognition, but I wonder how showy her role is? (and this category is starting to get pretty crowded)
Supporting Actress? Nah. Lots of room for movement. Oprah is in, Octavia is iffy, and Meryl could show up in either category on nom day.
Considering that Lead Actress is going to be a bona fide feast of former winners, I can’t imagine Supporting Actress won’t seek out some new blood. Garner got close with Juno–and if this is a juicy part (and the movie is as fun as it looks), it’s totally possible she slides in.
Great trailer. Very hopeful on this one
My friend at Focus has seen the film and is even higher on Leto’s chances than McConoughey’s. Says he steals every scene.
Leto is the overdue one of the two.
That’s what my friend who saw a test screening said. The movie is really average & Leto is the best thing about it.
Universal are losers they’re blocking You Tube streams of the trailer. There’s no exclusivity online. God.
ROBBED last year for Magic Mike. Robbed blind.
Agreed, that was a pretty incredible performance. Perhaps that will only add to his chances for a nomination this year, though…
With this and ‘Mud’ McConaughey is having a pretty great year and quiet the career re-direction.