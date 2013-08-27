Matthew McConaughey dares to live in the trailer for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’

We’ve had our eyes on this one for over a year now. With Matthew McConaughey in full swing of a career revival — the McConaissance, as he calls it — the actor seemed poised to leap to the front of the Best Actor race with Jean-Marc Vallée’s “Dallas Buyers Club” on paper. The new trailer for the film only adds fuel to the assumption.

The film is based on the life of Ron Woodruff, who in 1986 was diagnosed with HIV and began smuggling FDA-unapproved alternative medicine from Mexico into order to prolong his life. The very synopsis sounds zeitgeist-y enough vis a vis the on-going health care and insurance debate, but mostly it looks like a stellar vehicle for McConaughey. I’ve also been curious about Jared Leto in the film and have been told the relationship that develops between his transsexual Rayon and Woodroof ends up being a sweet and meaningful one, and who knows? Maybe Leto gets his first nomination, too.

Check out the first trailer for the film at Apple (we’ll have an embed when one’s available) and check out the poster below. Tell us what you think. Is this going to be McConaughey’s Best Actor Oscar win? Can’t wait to find out.

“Dallas Buyers Club” will play the Toronto Film Festival next week. It hits theaters on Nov. 1.