Matthew McConaughey dives into Gus Van Sant’s ‘Sea of Trees’

If Matthew McConaughey wins the Best Actor Oscar next month — and the smart money says he will — you could forgive the guy for taking his foot off the pedal a bit, and maybe dallying in one shoddy romantic comedy for old times’ sake. Instead, however, the McConnaissance is continuing unabated, as the revived Hollywood golden boy keeps signing up for one classy project after the next.
With Christopher Nolan’s upmarket blockbuster “Interstellar” out in November, MCConaughey has made his next commitment: the lead role in Gus Van Sant’s drama “Sea of Trees,” in which he’ll star opposite Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe.
The film, from an original script by “Buried” writer Chris Sparling, will star McConaughey as a suicidal American who befriends a Japanese man (Watanabe) in the titular forest at the base of Mount Fuji. That’s all the detail we have to hand, though the minimalism of the premise is promising.
With any luck, we’ll be getting Van Sant in the austere, formalist mode of “Gerry,” which would be a welcome switch after the drippy middlebrow disappointments of “Promised Land” and “Restless.” It’d be interesting, too, to see McConaughey in more of an art-film context: as strong as his recent run of projects has been, his creative comeback has yet to touch on something truly avant-garde.
Of course, I’m speculating here: this could be the “Finding Forrester” of forest-suicide movies. Either way, it’s a kick to see McConaughey add Van Sant to a roster of collaborators that, in the last three years alone, has been joinerd by Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Richard Linklater, Jeff Nichols, Steven Soderbergh and Lee Daniels. “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” seems a lot more than five years ago.
Wait a minute! Joaquin Phoenix turned down this role? He was attached or rumored to be attached to this project when it was announced not long ago.
And what, pray tell, is wrong with Finding Forrester?
Guy plays a gay part, now he’s all the rage. Never change, Hollywood.
Dude blinds himself by truth by believing in negative stereotypes. Have you seen Lincoln Lawyer, Bernie, Mud, Wolf of Wall St, Magic Mike or True Detective? You are making yourself sound insanely narrow-minded, not to mention objectively incorrect. The man is just turning in killer performance after killer performance, gay or not. Like it matters.
Crow, agreed. Maybe McConaughey is all the rage because he’s finally showing his ACTING CHOPS and VERSATILITY. And which “gay part” did McConaughey play exactly?
Uh, his character in Dallas Buyer’s Club is actually a homophobe prior to his finding out he has AIDs. Way to totally generalize and assume that anyone who has AIDs is gay. You’re a real beaut. Your momma must be proud.
Might want to see DBC before stating it is a gay part MM played. It was as far from gay as you can get. Yours is a typical comment though of an ignorant and probably stupid person…don’t know a thing about the subject before running your mouth. No cred at all, “dude”.
I don’t get this guy as an actor. Sorry. I think you’ve all drank to Matthew Mc kool-aid. He’s so god awful pretensious bad in True Detective I laugh when I ‘try’ to watch that light weight exitentialsim for dummies show.
“pretentious”
“existentialism”
