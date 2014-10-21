Matthew McConaughey wonders what the big deal is about ‘Redskins’ name

Ahead of the release of “Interstellar,” Matthew McConaughey gave an interview to GQ as the cover story for the November issue. And what an interview it is!

Hold on to your butts.

McConaughey is not known as a humble dude. I mean, he thanked HIMSELF during his Academy Awards acceptance speech for “Dallas Buyers Club.” But this GQ interview is a whole 'nother level. In fact, it might be the most pretentious thing ever committed to digital ink. Even if it isn't, it still solidly places McConaughey as King of the Dudebros.

Presented without comment, the four most “McConaughey” quotes from his talk with GQ. Nay. Perhaps the four most “McConaughey” quotes of all time.

“A man should always have his diary on him. That way he”s guaranteed to always have something incredible to read.”

“I have good genes. My dad was an athlete. I got real fortunate with that. I haven”t used a weight in three years. Plus ten pounds, minus ten pounds-I can go bam, within a week.”

“I am vain. I think vanity is a good thing. It”s done more good things for me than it has not.”

“What interests me is how quickly [the Washington Redskins] got pushed into the social consciousness. We were all fine with it since the 1930s, and all of a sudden we go, ‘No, gotta change it”? It seems like when the first levee breaks, everybody gets on board […] I love the emblem. I dig it. It gives me a little fire and some oomph. But now that it”s in the court of public opinion, it”s going to change. I wish it wouldn”t, but it will.”

You can read the whole interview at GQ.com