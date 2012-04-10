Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson team for new TV series

Fellow surfing aficionados Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are hitting the small screen to team up for a new detective series.

The two actors – who previously starred in the films “EDtv” and, erm, “Surfer, Dude” together – have signed on to star in “True Detective”, an eight-part drama series that will focus on a 17-year hunt for a serial killer in Louisiana. McConaughey and Harrelson will star as Rust Cohle and Martin Hart, respectively, two detectives whose lives become intertwined as they pursue the case.

The project, which will be shopped to cable networks by management/production company Anonymous Content, was written by novelist Nic Pizzolatto (who recently wrote two episodes of AMC’s “The Killing”) and is to be helmed by “Jane Eyre” director Cary Fukunaga for the duration of the series’ eight-episode run. The plan, according to news-breaker Deadline, is for the central mystery to be resolved at the end of the first season, with subsequent seasons focusing on different characters and stories (in a similar strategy to Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story”).

This will be the first regular TV gig for McConaughey. Harrelson, of course, rose to stardom as Woody Boyd on eight seasons of the hit NBC sitcom “Cheers”.

