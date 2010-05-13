Matthew Perry comedy, Jerry Bruckheimer drama lead ABC pickups

ABC has reportedly picked up six new pilots for the 2010-11 season, split between three comedies and three dramas.

According to media reports — we’ll credit Variety in this case, just for fun — ABC has ordered the comedies “Mr. Sunshine,” “Happy Endings” and “Better Together,” plus the dramas “My Generation,” “The Whole Truth” and “Detroit 187.”

The biggest names for ABC are on the comedy side, as the network looks to build on the momentum of “Modern Family.”

Matthew Perry toplines “Mr. Sunshine,” playing the manager of a sports arena going through a midlife crisis. The pilot, which co-stars Allison Janney and Andrea Anders, was directed by Tommy Schlamme, who also directed the pilot for Perry’s last TV series, NBC’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

“Better Together, from Shana Goldberg-Meehan, focuses on a pair of couples with very different relationships and stars familiar faces JoAnna Garcia, Jennifer Finnigan, Josh Cooke and Jake Lacy. James Burrows directed the pilot.

Another couples comedy, “Happy Endings” focuses on a pair who break up at the altar, but try to stay close to their group of friends. Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Damon Wayans Jr., Adam Pally and Casey Wilson star in the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed project.

Over on the drama side, “My Generation” (formerly “Generation Y”) comes from Noah Hawley, who most recently created ABC’s short-lived “The Unusuals.” It uses a pseudo-documentary style to look at 10 years in the lives of a group of high school classmates.

Also working a faux-doc style is “Detroit 187,” about a camera crew following a group of cops in Detroit. That drama stars Michael Imperioli.

The final ABC drama is the Jerry Bruckheimer produced “The Whole Truth,” which features Rob Morrow, Joely Richardson and Eamonn Walker and looks at legal cases from the point of view of both the defense and the prosecution.

ABC may still have some series orders coming, so stay tuned.

The network will give its upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday, May 18.