Maxwell and Jill Scott pair together for summer tour

Maxwell and Jill Scott start a co-headlining tour May 21 in Cleveland in what is sure to be one of slinkiest, sexiest and smoothest outings of the year.

The two Grammy winners will be on the road through June. They”ll both be singing songs spanning their career, with Maxwell highlighting his latest set, the platinum “Blacksummer”s Night,” while Scott will be previewing material from her forthcoming set, “The Light of the Sun.”

Dates from the Live Nation-produced tour will be released soon, but here”s a partial list of stops on the 20-city outing: Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, DC; Philadelphia and New York.

