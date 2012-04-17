Maxwell is probably not coming to a town near you on 3-city tour

Maxwell will hit the road, in a very limited way, for the first time in two years this summer when stops in three cities to perform his four albums in their entirety.

Taking a page from acts like Steely Dan and Bruce Springsteen, the R&B superstar will devote the evening”s performance to “Maxwell”s Urban Hang Suite” and “Embrya” or the combo of “Now” and “Blacksummers”night.”

The mini-tour comprises two shows in Los Angeles, two in Atlanta and two in Newark, N.J. Yep, that”s it. Each show will feature two of the albums including tracks from the sets that have not been played live. Maxwell will be backed by an 1-piece band.

And if you”re an Obama supporter, consider this your official re-election campaign kick-off: Custom Obama-Biden 2012 merchandise will be sold at the shows. No word on whether the President will show up.

An American Express cardholder pre-sales starts April 20. Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on April 28.



Tour Dates

7/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

7/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center ^

7/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Phillips Arena *

7/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Phillips Arena ^

8/03 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

8/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

* Performing ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite’ and ‘Embrya’

^ Performing ‘Now’ and ‘BLACKsummers’night’