Maya Rudolph returning to ‘SNL’ as guest host with musical act Sleigh Bells

Though it’s no doubt common for “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts to get the pre-show jitters, for Maya Rudolph – who today was announced as the host of the Feb. 18th show – hitting the “SNL” stage will more likely be akin to coming home. The actress, who was a cast member on the late-night series from 2000-2007, currently stars on the NBC half-hour “Up All Night” opposite Christina Applegate and Will Arnett. She also starred in last summer’s smash-hit comedy “Bridesmaids”.

The musical guest, meanwhile, is the Brooklyn-based noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells, which consists of vocalist/songwriter Alexis Krauss and guitarist/songwriter Derek E. Miller. The band is currently prepping for the release of their second album “Reign of Terror” on February 21st. The LP has been preceded by singles “Born to Lose” and “Comeback Kid”, the latter of which HitFix music editor Katie Hasty said “might be the kind of single…to push [the band] further into mainstream consciousness.”

You can listen to “Comeback Kid” below:

Any big Rudolph and/or Sleigh Bells fans out there? Sound off in the comments!