Maya Rudolph returning to ‘SNL’ as guest host with musical act Sleigh Bells

Though it’s no doubt common for “Saturday Night Live” guest hosts to get the pre-show jitters, for Maya Rudolph – who today was announced as the host of the Feb. 18th show – hitting the “SNL” stage will more likely be akin to coming home. The actress, who was a cast member on the late-night series from 2000-2007, currently stars on the NBC half-hour “Up All Night” opposite Christina Applegate and Will Arnett. She also starred in last summer’s smash-hit comedy “Bridesmaids”.
The musical guest, meanwhile, is the Brooklyn-based noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells, which consists of vocalist/songwriter Alexis Krauss and guitarist/songwriter Derek E. Miller. The band is currently prepping for the release of their second album “Reign of Terror” on February 21st. The LP has been preceded by singles “Born to Lose” and “Comeback Kid”, the latter of which HitFix music editor Katie Hasty said “might be the kind of single…to push [the band] further into mainstream consciousness.”
You can listen to “Comeback Kid” below:
Any big Rudolph and/or Sleigh Bells fans out there? Sound off in the comments!
Hope they bring back The Prince Show! For all the young viewers who have no idea who Prince is…
I really enjoy Maya Rudolph in more serious, or at least non-slapstick, roles. She is fine in Up All Night, however when she plays a real person, not a semi-mentally handicapped one, she is sensational. Her performance pretty much floored me in Away We Go, and Bridesmaids was very funny yet had a lot of heart and very human moments. It is not that she is not funny in Up All Night, it is just that she was more a caricature. There is nothing wrong with that, I just really like her in her more serious roles, or at least ones that showcase more intelligence and wit. For somebody who’s been in the public eye for so long, I had a bit of an awakening after seeing her in Away We Go and Bridesmaids (sure, she was in Idiocracy, but to me the first ten minutes of the movie were the best part and overshadowed the rest). I hope this leads to more lead movie roles as I am really interested in seeing her full range of acting.
-Cheers
I haven’t seen “Away We Go” yet but need to add it to my list now that I’ve read your recommendation. I like her a lot as well. Loved her as Donatella Versace on SNL ;)
Not much of a stretch for them to land Maya Rudolph as host since she’s popped by several times already this season to appear in sketches.
I’m predicting Maya will pull out two of her best impressions, Whitney Houston and Oprah Winfrey. “BOBBY BROWN!!”