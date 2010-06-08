McLovin’ and a former Doctor Who joining ‘Fright Night’ remake

DreamWorks Studios is quickly ramping things up at their new Disney home and are about to flip the switch on a remake of the 1985 comedy-horror flick “Fright Night.” The picture already has Anton Yelchin (“Star Trek”), Colin Farrell (“Daredevil”) and Toni Collette (“The Sixth Sense”) on board, but now two more genre veterans are joining the cast.

According to Heat Vision, David Tennant (the last “Doctor Who”) and Christiopher Mintz-Plasse (better known as Red Mist or McLovin from “Kick-Ass” and “Superbad” respectively) will join the Craig Gillespie (“Lars and the Real Girl”) directed reboot. Tennant will play a Vegas magician who is a self-proclaimed “vampire expert” but really isn’t in a reconfiguration of a role originated by Roddy McDowell. Mintz-Plasse will play the iconic Evil Ed, a friend of Yelchin’s character Charlie.

Similar to the original “Night,” Charlie is a local teen who is convinced his new neighbor (Farrell) is a blood sucker. Things get more complicated when his mom (Collette) falls under the vampire’s charms and Evil Ed decides to join his clan.

This marks Tennant’s first real break in Hollywood even though he had a supporting role in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” Tennant is best known for playing the tenth incarnation of “Doctor Who” on the long-running BBC series.

Mintz-Plasse has also appeared in “Year One” and “How To Train Your Dragon.”

The new “Fright Night” is expected to begin production sometime this summer.