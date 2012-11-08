Watch: Meditative new ‘Portlandia’ clip arrives as Season 3 gets premiere date

#Portlandia
11.09.12 6 years ago

“Portlandia” addicts don’t have to wait until 2013 to get their next fix of the sketch-comedy series.

Though the show’s Season 3 premiere isn’t scheduled to debut until Friday, January 4 at 10 PM ET – a date announced earlier today by the cable network – a special pre-season holiday episode is slated to air three weeks prior, on Friday, December 14 at 10:30.

As if that weren’t enough, you can practice your Dharana with a brand-new clip from the upcoming season – featuring, naturally, series leads Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein – below. Namaste.

Will you be tuning in to “Portlandia” Season 3? Let us know in the comments.

