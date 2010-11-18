‘Medium’ officially cancelled, will air finale in January

After two networks and more than 125 episodes, “Medium” will come to an end this January.
CBS confirmed the foregone conclusion of the “Medium” cancellation on Thursday (Nov. 18) morning, revealing that the show’s last episode will air on January 21.
Nobody was particularly surprised by the news, since Star Patricia Arquette said as much earlier in the week, just days after reports broke that CBS wouldn’t be picking up a back-nine for the supernatural drama.
In a message to fans, series creator Glenn Gordon Caron wrote, “It’s true. Allison Dubois will dream her last dream on ‘Medium,’ Friday, January 21st. In what we believe will be a series defining episode, Allison and her family will stare destiny in the eye. And destiny will not blink.”
“Medium” premiered on NBC in January of 2005. Not only was the show a popular success, but it earned Arquette an Emmy that same year. Arquette would go on to earn three Golden Globe nominations and a second Emmy nod for the series.
Ratings for “Medium” fell off after that first season and NBC went through several years of giving the show last-second renewals and airing oddly truncated seasons, often at midseason. NBC finally cancelled the show in the spring of 2009 and CBS promptly scooped it up and slotted it in on Fridays after “Ghost Whisperer.”
Instead of strengthening the only weak hour in CBS’ Friday, “Medium” sat in the middle of an aging Friday lineup and was the only survivor when CBS canned both “Ghost Whisperer” and “Numb3rs.” Although ratings for this season of “Medium” haven’t been great, the drama has still reliably won its 8 p.m. hour both overall and in the 18-49 demographic.
CBS has aired eight episodes of “Medium” this year, with five remaining.
It’s unclear what CBS intends to do with the Friday 8 p.m. hour as of January.
Nooooooo! But I’m surprised they didn’t foresee this. 1st w/a bad joke!
i think they did foresee the cancalleation, so it can get a proper ending unlike other shows canned by CBS last year lol
as opposed to an over paid teen, ducky or emilio estevez’s men at work co-star.
I’m glad They got rid of this stupid show…they canned Ghost Whisperer for this show just because CBS co owned Medium and fully owned Ghost Whisperer. CBS is all about the money and they will NEVER learn about true quality.
I have really enjoyed this season…the writing is even stronger. I guess this show didn’t appeal to the “average viewer”….too bad that shows that promote unending violence seem to be the most popular when it comes to the NON-sitcom type.
but WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY?
I am so disappointed with CBS. Who is making the decisions? Certainly no one with intelligence. Medium was a rare, well-written TV series. I am appalled by the poor decisions of the program directors on TV. No wonder everyone is watching Netflix. TV is not worth viewing. What’s left Jersey Shore, or CSI NY, Miami, Alabama, Colorado? Is there any originality or creativity in America? At least Medium had some flare. The dumbing down of America continues….
I just found out about Medium tonight! I am getting tired of following a show and then having it thrown away. Have they really watched some of the other crappy shows? Then they cancel a really good show. WHAT EGGHEADS!
I was so excited to watch the Season Finale of my favorite show tonight. I just found out the show is cancelled. What a way to ruin a good evening. Why would they cancel such a great show?
I guess all good things must come to an end but this end was far too premature. I am not an avid Television watcher however Medium has roped my attention from the begining. Say what you want about the similar structure of each episode but I enjoyed that sense of solidity. It grounded the characters and allowed for their quirky personalities to shine. Patricia Arquette is amazing and Jake weber was the most supportive husband. Ok enough gushing over my loss and every other fansâ€¦Dubois family you will be missedâ€¦One more thing how can a show like Friends be on for so long and Medium gets cannedâ€¦COME ON PEOPLE!!! Somebody better get it together in TV land or Oprah will buy your network and cancel you!â€¦the end..lol
whyyyy my famely would get 2gather & witch it every friday nite please don’t take my friday famely nite away from my famely!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!