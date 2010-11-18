‘Medium’ officially cancelled, will air finale in January

After two networks and more than 125 episodes, “Medium” will come to an end this January.

CBS confirmed the foregone conclusion of the “Medium” cancellation on Thursday (Nov. 18) morning, revealing that the show’s last episode will air on January 21.

Nobody was particularly surprised by the news, since Star Patricia Arquette said as much earlier in the week, just days after reports broke that CBS wouldn’t be picking up a back-nine for the supernatural drama.

In a message to fans, series creator Glenn Gordon Caron wrote, “It’s true. Allison Dubois will dream her last dream on ‘Medium,’ Friday, January 21st. In what we believe will be a series defining episode, Allison and her family will stare destiny in the eye. And destiny will not blink.”

“Medium” premiered on NBC in January of 2005. Not only was the show a popular success, but it earned Arquette an Emmy that same year. Arquette would go on to earn three Golden Globe nominations and a second Emmy nod for the series.

Ratings for “Medium” fell off after that first season and NBC went through several years of giving the show last-second renewals and airing oddly truncated seasons, often at midseason. NBC finally cancelled the show in the spring of 2009 and CBS promptly scooped it up and slotted it in on Fridays after “Ghost Whisperer.”

Instead of strengthening the only weak hour in CBS’ Friday, “Medium” sat in the middle of an aging Friday lineup and was the only survivor when CBS canned both “Ghost Whisperer” and “Numb3rs.” Although ratings for this season of “Medium” haven’t been great, the drama has still reliably won its 8 p.m. hour both overall and in the 18-49 demographic.

CBS has aired eight episodes of “Medium” this year, with five remaining.

It’s unclear what CBS intends to do with the Friday 8 p.m. hour as of January.

