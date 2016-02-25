Meet ‘Alien: Covenant’s’ new crew members

UPDATE (2/26, 2:27 PM EST): Aaaand one more: Australian actor Alex England (“Gods of Egypt”) has also joined the cast in an unspecified role.

UPDATE (2/25, 8:10 PM EST): According to Deadline, Billy Crudup has also joined the cast in a “key part.”

The cast of Alien: Covenant is filling up fast. Following news that Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight, A Better Life) had joined Ridley Scott's Prometheus sequel opposite Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride and (maybe?) Noomi Rapace, four new actors have climbed aboard. Here they are:

Jussie Smollet

Smollet is of course best known for his role as Jamal Lyon on FOX's smash hit Empire, now in its second season.

Amy Seimetz

Seimetz is a writer, director, producer and, yes, actor who has starred in such buzzworthy indie titles as Upstream Color and A Horrible Way to Die. In addition to her series regular role on Season 3 of The Killing, she co-created and will co-star/write/direct the upcoming Starz series The Girlfriend Experience, based on the 2009 Steven Soderbergh film of the same name.

Carmen Ejogo

Ejogo won acclaim for her performance as Coretta Scott King in Ava DuVernay's Selma back in 2014 and is currently slated to star in the film adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Callie Hernandez

Hernandez has appeared in Robert Rodriguez's Machete Kills and El Rey's From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and will next be seen in Terrence Malick's Weightless opposite Christian Bale and La La Land starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

